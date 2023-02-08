Listen to the audio version of the article

It is a cable car that extends over a 1,200-metre route, carries 3,000 passengers an hour and was inaugurated in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, where it connects the heart of international shopping, the “Boulevard Riad City” to a mega park amusements and the largest man-made lake in the world which is the big attraction of «Boulevard World». It is the latest made in Italy creation by the South Tyrolean Leitner, the value of the order is 9 million euros, which has adapted a classic ski lift to this particular city use.

Discovering the «made in Italy» cable car which creates a boulevard above the shopping center in Riyadh Photogallery11 photos View

The system is made up of forty cabins with ten seats each that slide suspended along a 1.2 km route and represents a new urban mobility solution for moving between shops and amusement parks without having to resort to a car. The journey takes just over three minutes and allows you to admire from above, from a hitherto unusual perspective, the installations that make Saudi Boulevard World one of the most interesting places in the world for its mix of shopping, European and Arab plus Vegas-style tourist attractions.

Thus the cable car in turn becomes an attraction in what is an entertainment center built in the northwest area of ​​the Saudi capital. In an area of ​​900 thousand square meters at the center of the crowded “Riad Season” visited by over 15 million people, some of the world‘s main tourist attractions have been rebuilt, in full Las Vegas style: from Times Square to the island of Santorini via Venice, London’s Coventry Street and the medinas of Morocco. All accompanied by roller coasters, fountains with water games and fireworks, countless shopping malls and the largest artificial lake in the world where you can navigate underwater on board a submarine.