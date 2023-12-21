Discrimination in the sex trade – The financial market discriminates against sex workers – News

Contents

Sex work is legal in Switzerland. Nevertheless, many businesses and sex workers cannot take out insurance or bank accounts.

Author: Charlotte Jacquemart

Andy Santoso is desperate. The young operator of an erotic sauna in Geneva took over his business two years ago. Since then he has been fighting for insurance coverage and bank details: “We have a lot of problems. The banks require documents that we don’t have because Geneva no longer issues them. Or they demand personal data from the sex workers, which I am legally not allowed to provide because of data protection.”

Based on this, the banks would then reject business relationships, says Andy Santoso over coffee in his company. The situation regarding insurance is even more threatening. «There is no insurance in Switzerland that covers my business. The insurance company that looked after us for 37 years recently terminated our contract – for moral reasons.”

If someone wants to pay with the card, I have to be careful that they don’t find out that I’m a sex worker.

Axa canceled all policies after Andy Santoso legalized everything when he took over the sauna, i.e. he duly registered his business with the police and authorities. Until this legalization, Axa had insured the company for decades.

It’s not normal to travel legally and then be discriminated against just because sex workers come and go, complains the young Genevan. He would like politicians to take action to end discrimination. It’s not a question of morality, but rather a recognized profession.

German-speaking Swiss companies also feel disadvantaged

The industry also feels discriminated against in German-speaking Switzerland. Ingo Heidbrink has been running several clubs in different cantons for over 30 years. Dealing with insurance companies and banks is difficult, says the experienced manager.

“The club here is not insured because you can no longer get insurance. 25 years ago it was easy. Suddenly it was said that this was no longer possible. It is also not easy to set up a new bank account, even though it is a legal business. They probably don’t want to ruin their reputation.”

Legend: It is easier for Ingo Heidbrink to deal with this situation because he has reserves. However, this stigmatization puts young operators like Andy Santoso in distress. Keystone/Ennio Leanza

And the restrictions leave sex workers vulnerable. It’s almost impossible to open a bank account if you honestly say you work in the sex trade, says Maria, who has set up her own business.

Payment systems are also a problem, says the young woman. «Most payment systems belong to American companies. And there it is illegal to be paid for sex work. When making appointments, I take a deposit to protect myself. This can be done, for example, with Twint or bank transfer. If someone wants to pay with the card, I have to be careful that they don’t find out that I’m a sex worker.”

Although it is a legal activity, many sex workers have to operate in secret. This is psychologically stressful, says Maria.

Legend: Many sex workers declare a different occupation when opening a bank account. Or they end up with Postfinance because it has a basic service mandate. Keystone/Jean-Christophe Bott

Ultimately, however, it remains unclear why you cannot insure a business against fire or water just because it offers erotic services.

The fact is: There are hundreds of erotic clubs and tens of thousands of sex workers in Switzerland. Their services are legal and therefore a business like any other.

Financial industry rejects allegations

When asked by SRF, banks and insurance companies do not want to know anything about discrimination. The insurance companies rely on freedom of contract, for example. Axa writes that there are risks that are not insured due to statistically relevant abnormalities. Mobiliar writes that tariffs are based on risk. And that leads to certain professional groups not being insured. Baloise, Helvetia and Vaudoise talk about risk groups that do not correspond to the target customers.

