The extraordinary session on Credit Suisse ended with resentment and distrust: the National Council refused to even symbolically approve the CHF 109 billion in federal guarantees. And an alliance of SVP, SP and Greens wanted to send a signal that the big banks now need more regulation. Business lawyer Peter V. Kunz believes that these discussions should continue, albeit less intensively.

Peter V. Kunz Business Lawyer

Open the person box

Close the person box



Kunz is Professor of Business Law at the Law Faculty of the University of Bern and was its Dean until 2020.

SRF News: What does the parliamentary vote of no confidence do?

Peter V. Kunz: It was primarily a political sign, it has no legal significance. The vote was primarily an expression of the election campaign, but also a pointer to the Federal Council. Above all, the narrative that there was no alternative to the takeover of CS by UBS was – rightly – questioned.

In view of the many questions from Parliament to the Federal Council, isn’t it also a matter of reappraisal?

Election campaigning is not bad per se. However, it remains to be seen whether the push for increased supervision will continue in the coming months and sessions and whether increased regulation will be implemented – or whether it will all die down again.

Now everyone is angry, politicians can stage themselves.

At the moment everyone is angry, the politicians can stage themselves. However, it will not be decided until autumn and next year whether banking regulation will be put on a new basis.

See also Young people look down on it!The annual income of bricklayers may exceed 250,000 yuan, but still can't recruit people. Netizens feel that they can kill most white-collar workers in seconds. Peter V. Kunz says on the subject of PUK:

open box

Box zuklappen



Legend: srf

“Just two weeks ago I would have bet that a parliamentary commission of inquiry would be set up. Everyone was irritated, including the bourgeois parties. But now you can see that the pressure on the FDP, Center and Green Liberals has eased somewhat. The PUK is only likely if political pressure comes not least from the media and the population. A PUK would be appropriate for me: I am primarily interested in how the authorities and politicians – the SNB, Finma and the Federal Council – proceeded. This is central to the processing of this bank bailout.”

Among other things, an increase in equity, risk control and tightening of liquidity regulations are under discussion. What is realistic there?

The bonus issue should be taken by hand. Because with this long-running topic, almost nothing can go wrong – everyone gets upset about the bonuses worth millions. The bonuses may be limited in some way, of course, without really regulating the situation.

The bonuses should be limited in some way – without really regulating the situation.

It may also be possible to agree on tightening the regulations on equity and liquidity, at least for systemically important banks. For example, an increase to ten percent common equity would be realistic and sensible.

Does the financial market supervisory authority Finma also need to be given more powers?

Finma has been criticized for having issued too many regulations for which it was not actually responsible. The problem, however, is that it has too few instruments in the area of ​​supervision.

The demand for Finma to have the power to fine might now have a good chance in parliament.

For years I have advocated the power to fine Finma, as has long been the case abroad with financial supervisory authorities or in Switzerland with the Competition Commission Weko. The demand may now have a good chance in Parliament. In addition, Finma should be better able to provide information about its enforcement procedures against financial institutions in order to increase the pressure on the banks. That would have preventive effects on the Swiss banking center.

You say that the pressure from the conservatives and the center has decreased somewhat in the last few days – do stricter regulations still have a chance in Parliament?

The caravan moves on – that’s always the case. After March 19, I thought the regulators were in a spirit of optimism. But if CS and UBS soon no longer make the big headlines, the regulatory pressure could decrease – especially after the elections in autumn.

The regulations for systemically important banks are about national interests.

Nevertheless, the regulations at the systemically important banks should be looked at, after all, national interests are at stake here. Likewise, Finma’s competencies should be closely scrutinized and optimised.

The interviewer was Salvador Atasoy.