Discussion about labor shortages: Contradictory labor markets

Service sectors such as gastronomy are also desperately looking for workers. Photo: dpa/Bernd Wüstneck

The job markets in Germany are groaning everywhere. Evidence of this are the high wages and ancillary wage costs for an hour’s work. In Germany, they are around 30 percent higher than the average for the European Union across all sectors. In industry, the cost gap is even steeper, at 44 percent. This is shown by a current evaluation by the Federal Statistical Office in Wiesbaden.

These large differences in labor costs – from the point of view of the companies – do not go unnoticed. German companies prefer to set up new labour-intensive industrial settlements for inexpensive mass production in low-wage countries. Heat pump example: Plants are planned in Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic for the booming German market. The situation is different in the area of ​​so-called high technology.

The much-vaunted medium-sized companies, including unknown world market leaders, tend to compete with high-tech companies from Denmark, France or Austria. Here, however, the differences in labor costs are usually small. German industry pays an average of EUR 44.00 per hour worked, while French industry pays EUR 42.90.

Labor productivity, which is traditionally high, and a sufficient number of skilled workers are therefore decisive for the success of the heavily export-oriented German economy in international competition. However, this is increasingly lacking. But whether industry, trade, IT or care: the need for qualified specialists is high.

In addition to the retirement of the baby boomer generation and immigration, labor force participation also influences the number of workers available for the labor market. However, this is already at a very high level in the age groups from 25 to 59 years: 87 percent of the people in this age group are employed.

The data from the Institute for Labor Market and Vocational Research in Nuremberg show that the supply of labor could still be expanded through greater participation in the labor market by younger and older age groups as well as by women. But the demographic effect could not be completely offset.

The contradictory situation on the labor markets becomes clear in the rear-view mirror. Since 2010, the number of employees in Germany has increased and unemployment has fallen. The slump caused by the corona lockdowns seemed to be over quickly. “But behind the total figures there are different industry developments,” writes the Alternative Economic Policy working group in its recently published 255-page “Memorandum 2023”.

After years of shrinking, the public service, health and education sectors were recruiting again; the manufacturing sector, on the other hand, shrank while consumer-related services stagnated. But the scale of underemployment and hidden reserves is still huge. Contrary to the thesis of a general labor shortage, there are 1.9 million vacancies compared to almost four million job seekers.

They cannot find work because they do not meet the requirements of companies because of their age, their qualifications or their resilience. About six percent of young people leave school without a qualification. 2.33 million adults between the ages of 20 and 34 have no professional qualifications, one in six in this age group. At the same time, the alternative economists criticize that companies invest too little in the qualification and maintenance of working capital. And the public labor market policy invested too little in the qualification of jobseekers and placed Hartz IV recipients primarily in unstable jobs.

Sectors and regions are affected differently by the current upheavals that are causing digitization, energy costs and the green transformation. Overall, however, “segmented labor markets” with underemployment and labor shortages will continue to increase, the Working Group on Alternative Economic Policy expects. Public authorities and companies must counteract this. The scientists have designed a catalog of measures for this.

Finally, there are wages. Increasing incomes for workers – who in reality do not take but give their labor – are important for the growth that government and business are striving for. According to the Federal Statistical Office, nominal wages in Germany rose by 2.6 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year. However, since consumer prices rose by 6.9 percent over the same period, real wages fell by an average of four percent compared to 2021.

After deducting the inflation rate, wages had previously declined in the last two years of the crisis. After all, the most recent wage agreements suggest that the trend will reverse in 2023.