Discussion in Bern – Is the 9 billion guarantee valid for UBS or not? – News

Even a month after the decision, there are still many unanswered questions about the Federal Council’s contract.

It has now been more than a month since the rescue of Credit Suisse, and there is still heated debate as to whether everything went according to plan.

Valid or not?

Since the National Council said no to the 9 billion guarantee, the discussion has revolved around what significance this could have for the deal with UBS. Especially now that it is becoming clear that there is apparently no written contract signed between the federal government and UBS.

For constitutional law professor Andreas Stöckli, this does not necessarily have to lead to problems. But: “If these assurances have been made subject to reservations or have not been adequately determined, then it is actually questionable whether obligations to external parties have already been made here.”

Assessments by SRF business editor Reto Lipp

"The fact that the contract with UBS is not yet in writing is not a big deal, because this contract is only just being properly negotiated. Much more important is the declaration of intent from March 19, and it is binding and completely clear for both parties, UBS and the federal government. It will be decisive which points are included in this contract. The finance department could be tempted to write in certain points, such as a bonus reduction or the request to examine a partial sale of CS Switzerland. UBS definitely doesn't want any more such terms in the contract, so it will be crucial and exciting to see who prevails; the finance department or UBS."

And according to Stöckli, that could actually mean that the Federal Council would no longer be allowed to conclude this contract, or could only conclude it, if it were to submit the commitment credit to Parliament again.

Department of Finance: Everything watertight

The department of Federal Councilor Karin Keller-Sutter, on the other hand, takes the position that everything is watertight: “The binding nature of the obligation to UBS results from various complementary components with different forms: on the one hand, the oral assurance to UBS that the federal government will provide this guarantee, and on the other hand the – written – resolutions of the Federal Council and the FinDel (financial delegation) made on the same day as well as the emergency ordinance.

Legend: For Gregor Rutz, member of the State Political Commission of the National Council, the decision of the Federal Council is binding.

Nevertheless: As long as it remains completely open which agreements were made – even if only verbally – the political discussion will probably continue.

National Council Committee speaks out

Members of the State Political Commission of the National Council, which met on Friday, also commented on this: “In principle, in my opinion, this decision is binding and there the parliament has little room for maneuver because it is a binding decision,” explains Zurich SVP National Councilor Gregor Rutz.

But the parliamentary no is a mandate to the Federal Council to take up the vote when implementing this contract in the detailed elaboration, Rutz continued.

Legend: Tiana Angelina Moser advocates a parliamentary commission of inquiry.

For his council colleague, the open questions show one thing above all: “Once again, this shows how important it is to do a thorough review and analysis. Only a parliamentary commission of inquiry can do that,” explains Tiana Angelina Moser, parliamentary group leader of the Green Liberals.

And so that there can be no more such impasses in the future when emergency law is applied, a few more political debates will follow.