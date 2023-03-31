Home Business Discussion on CS takeover – finance committees of both councils demand analysis from Credit Suisse – News
Business


  • Parliament should thoroughly analyze what went wrong at Credit Suisse. This is what the finance committees of the National Council and Council of States are demanding.
  • They are behind the CHF 109 billion that the federal government uses as a guarantee for Credit Suisse. But in the extraordinary Credit Suisse session, there should be a fundamental discussion on the CS case.

The finance commissions of both councils support the commitment credits of CHF 109 billion and also want to give Parliament the opportunity to discuss the content. “It is necessary that we also talk about specific things in the extraordinary session,” says Councilor of States and Commission Vice President Eva Herzog.

Postulates to the Federal Council – and PUK


open box
Box zuklappen

Both commissions want to issue a postulate to the Federal Council for testing. But the finance commissions are not the only ones critically questioning the processes surrounding CS. The Office of the Natonal Council has announced that it intends to set up a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (PUK). A decision is not expected until the summer session at the earliest.

In addition to the analysis of the Credit Suisse case, the question is whether CS management can be held accountable. And it’s about the future of banks in Switzerland.

Herzog: “Don’t get into this situation again”

“I would very much like to see the managers at CS who caused this could be held accountable,” says Herzog. On the other hand, she also demands “that the rules be tightened so that we no longer get into the same situation”.

See also  Tax and land registry reform, agreement reached between the government and the center-right

Legend:

In the foreground is Eva Herzog, Vice President of the Finance Committee of the Council of States.

Keystone/Peter Klaunzner

The Finance Committee of the National Council also asks these and other questions. Commission President and National Councilor Roland Fischer wants a review of banking regulation or equity capital requirements. But Fischer would also like to take a close look at the question of the separate banking system and the regulations relating to variable remuneration, i.e. bonuses.

The commissions would like to put all of these points up for discussion in Parliament. They suggest that the Federal Council should review them. Only in a later step, once the facts are known, should any amendments to the law be considered, including the requirements for banks in the “too big to fail” regulation.

