Home Business Disney admits that the price increase of tickets is too radical
Business

Disney admits that the price increase of tickets is too radical

by admin

A few days ago, the Walt Disney Company CEO Iger admitted that the price increase of Disneyland tickets may be “too aggressive.”

“In order to increase profits, some of our pricing may be too aggressive,” Iger said at a conference on the 9th.

He said that while the related business can continue to develop, it needs to be more sensible in terms of pricing to maintain Disney’s brand value.

However, Iger also hinted that Disney may raise prices furtherand began licensing its streaming content to competitors.

Data Display,In the past 50 years, the prices of Disney World and Disney theme parks have increased by 3871%, climbing nearly 40 times.

It is understood that the world‘s first Disneyland opened in July 1955. It was founded by Walt Disney, the founder of the Walt Disney Company. Disneyland immediately became the most famous and popular theme park in the world as soon as it opened.

After the death of Walt Disney, the Walt Disney Company successively opened other Disney parks. Up to now, a total of 6 Disney parks have been opened in the world. They are Anaheim Disneyland Resort in California, Orlando Disneyland in Florida, Tokyo Disneyland in Japan, Disneyland Paris in France, Hong Kong Disneyland in China, and Shanghai Disneyland in China.

Currently, the minimum ticket price for Shanghai Disneyland is 435 yuan (regular days), and 769 yuan for special peak days.From June 23, 2023, it will be changed to a minimum of 475 yuan (regular days), and 799 yuan on special peak days.

See also  Ren Dahua's daughter Ren Qingjiaqing's 18th birthday photo attracts netizens to watch flaming red lips and long legs--fast technology--technology changes the future

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible editor: Xpress

You may also like

Lazio Region, Rocca presents the junta: 5 women...

The industrial struggle of the digital servants

Ilary Blasi is serious with Bastian Muller: the...

Will the Silicon Valley Bank scandal turn into...

The scandal of rich and poor in pictures

Transport bonus 2023 still late: here’s what’s happening

The biggest bank collapse since the financial crisis

Piera Maggio to Affari: “Denise is alive. Messina...

Application: How to score points with skills without...

Crack Silicon Valley Bank, Yellen: “Let’s rule out...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy