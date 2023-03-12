A few days ago, the Walt Disney Company CEO Iger admitted that the price increase of Disneyland tickets may be “too aggressive.”

“In order to increase profits, some of our pricing may be too aggressive,” Iger said at a conference on the 9th.

He said that while the related business can continue to develop, it needs to be more sensible in terms of pricing to maintain Disney’s brand value.

However, Iger also hinted that Disney may raise prices furtherand began licensing its streaming content to competitors.

Data Display,In the past 50 years, the prices of Disney World and Disney theme parks have increased by 3871%, climbing nearly 40 times.

It is understood that the world‘s first Disneyland opened in July 1955. It was founded by Walt Disney, the founder of the Walt Disney Company. Disneyland immediately became the most famous and popular theme park in the world as soon as it opened.

After the death of Walt Disney, the Walt Disney Company successively opened other Disney parks. Up to now, a total of 6 Disney parks have been opened in the world. They are Anaheim Disneyland Resort in California, Orlando Disneyland in Florida, Tokyo Disneyland in Japan, Disneyland Paris in France, Hong Kong Disneyland in China, and Shanghai Disneyland in China.

Currently, the minimum ticket price for Shanghai Disneyland is 435 yuan (regular days), and 769 yuan for special peak days.From June 23, 2023, it will be changed to a minimum of 475 yuan (regular days), and 799 yuan on special peak days.