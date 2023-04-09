Home Business Disney boss Bob Iger takes on DeSantis
Disney boss Bob Iger takes on DeSantis

Bob Iger has returned to Disney as CEO.
picture alliance / NurPhoto | Image Press Agency

Bob Iger is once again CEO of the Disney media group and is trying to get the company back on track.

After four months on the job, this restructuring is in full swing. 7,000 jobs, including many new hires from his predecessor Bob Chapek, are to be cut this quarter.

The 72-year-old media mogul has taken on a range of internal and external enemies and defended the company against hostilities from a potential US presidential candidate

Ever since he parachuted back into the CEO chair at Disney in November, Bob Iger has made a habit of appearing in a soft grandpa-style cardigan instead of his smart suit jacket. But make no mistake – underneath that approachable exterior is a Chief Executive who takes on a series of enemies like a Jedi Knight.

The 72-year-old media mogul has taken on a host of internal and external enemies, defending the company against hostilities from a potential US presidential candidate while snuffing out a planned proxy fight. And these fights are just sideline jobs for Iger. The number one priority is to rethink, restructure and reposition Disney for the coming decade – which includes finding its own successors.

