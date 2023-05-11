Disney: eps in line with estimates. Title -5% on Wall Street. Disappointment pay Disney+

4
US entertainment giant Disney announced it closed the first quarter of 2023 with adjusted EPS of 93 cents, in line with expectations of 93 cents.
Revenue came in at $21.82 billion, versus $21.78 billion expected.
The stock fell nearly 5% in afterhours trading on Wall Street, discounting numbers for subscriptions to the Disney+ streaming service.
Subscriptions stood at 157.8 million, lower than the 163.17 million expected.
The trend in subscriptions was also negative, as the total number fell by 2% compared to 161.8 million subscriptions in the fourth quarter of 2022.
