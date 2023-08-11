Home » Disney+ follows in Netflix’s footsteps to crack down on password sharing
Business

Disney+ follows in Netflix’s footsteps to crack down on password sharing

by admin
Disney+ follows in Netflix’s footsteps to crack down on password sharing

Disney+ Takes Measures Against Password Sharing, Following Netflix’s Lead

Disney+ is following in the footsteps of Netflix by cracking down on password sharing. CEO Bob Iger revealed in the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday that Disney is actively exploring ways to approach account sharing. He emphasized that this issue is a real priority for the company and that measures to combat it will likely include technical fixes and updates to the Disney+ terms and conditions.

“We truly believe that there is an opportunity here to help us grow our business. We know that a large number of account holders share their passwords,” Iger stated. Although he didn’t provide specific details about the measures Disney+ plans to implement, it is speculated that they may adopt a similar approach to Netflix. The streaming giant started charging an extra fee for sharing an account outside the home, a move that was met with criticism from users but ultimately resulted in a significant increase in subscriptions.

In addition to this news, The Walt Disney Company announced a revenue of $22.3 billion, showing a four percent increase compared to the same period last year. However, Iger mentioned that any changes to password sharing policies would not be implemented until after 2023.

With Disney+ rapidly gaining popularity since its launch in November 2019, the company is determined to tackle the issue of password sharing to further boost its business and revenue. As the streaming landscape becomes increasingly competitive, it seems that cracking down on account sharing is becoming a common strategy for platforms seeking to protect their bottom line.

You may also like

Public procurement as a role model in climate...

TV ratings, In Onda declining but Gentili beats....

“Property ends with death”

TIM: Mef-KKR agreement on the network, government up...

Vice Chairman Xu Weiqiang Oversees ‘Two Stability and...

More bankruptcies: Corporate bankruptcies are increasing and increasing

Unipol, collection goes up but profits go down

Terminated training: Germany in the trainee crisis

The best mission of the year is from...

Driving High-Quality Development: The Integrated Development of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy