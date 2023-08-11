Disney+ follows in Netflix’s footsteps to crack down on password sharing

Disney+ Takes Measures Against Password Sharing, Following Netflix’s Lead

Disney+ is following in the footsteps of Netflix by cracking down on password sharing. CEO Bob Iger revealed in the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday that Disney is actively exploring ways to approach account sharing. He emphasized that this issue is a real priority for the company and that measures to combat it will likely include technical fixes and updates to the Disney+ terms and conditions.

“We truly believe that there is an opportunity here to help us grow our business. We know that a large number of account holders share their passwords,” Iger stated. Although he didn’t provide specific details about the measures Disney+ plans to implement, it is speculated that they may adopt a similar approach to Netflix. The streaming giant started charging an extra fee for sharing an account outside the home, a move that was met with criticism from users but ultimately resulted in a significant increase in subscriptions.

In addition to this news, The Walt Disney Company announced a revenue of $22.3 billion, showing a four percent increase compared to the same period last year. However, Iger mentioned that any changes to password sharing policies would not be implemented until after 2023.

With Disney+ rapidly gaining popularity since its launch in November 2019, the company is determined to tackle the issue of password sharing to further boost its business and revenue. As the streaming landscape becomes increasingly competitive, it seems that cracking down on account sharing is becoming a common strategy for platforms seeking to protect their bottom line.