Disney is closing its Star Wars themed hotel after just a year

The Star Wars-themed hotel, which closes in September, offers a two-day lightsaber training experience. Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Disney is closing the expensive Star Wars-themed hotel at its Disney World Resort in Florida, USA. The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel will close its doors in September. The resort started offering discounts of up to $700 (648 Euro) on a two-night stay that averaged $5,000. We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article. Disney is closing its expensive Star Wars-themed hotel in Florida, U.S., later this year, with “final drives” slated for September. A spokesman for Disney Speaking to Business Insider, he said, “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is one of our most creative projects ever and has been praised and recognized by our guests for setting a new bar for innovation and immersive entertainment.” The “final rides,” as Disney calls them, will take place September 28-30, according to the company. In a note to guests on the Website The resort said the company is “extremely proud of all the staff and Imagineers who brought Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser to life and look forward to providing guests with an excellent experience throughout the remaining voyages over the coming months.” . Many thanks to our guests and fans who made this experience very special.” read too Dispute with US presidential candidate DeSantis: Bob Iger is back as CEO at Disney and rules with an iron fist The Star Wars Hotel offers an immersive story experience featuring appearances and battles from characters like Kylo Ren and Rey. Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images The Star Wars themed hotel offered an immersive story experience with appearances and battles from characters like Kylo Ren and Rey. Photo: Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images External content not available “> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

Disney said bookings for the hotel will be halted until at least May 26 as it is reaching out to guests who already have reservations for after September 30 and are being advised of other options, such as relocating their stay .

The average price of $5,000 for two nights has been criticized by many as too expensive for the average family vacation.

One of the rooms in the Galactic Starcruiser Hotel that is now closing. David Roark/Disney Parks

Disney began offering discounts on the two-night Star Wars experience earlier this year, totaling up to $700. But even when the prices were announced before the hotel opened in March, criticism was raised that more than $6,000 (5,558 euros) for a family of four was an unrealistic price for two nights.

The two-day experience took guests on a Star Wars-themed journey, with performances by Star Wars characters like Stormtroopers and various alien races, as well as actors playing popular characters from the films like Kylo Ren, Rey and Chewbacca.

Die Reisejournalistin Megan duBois hat for business insiders above the opening of the hotel reported and discovered that it took more than six years to bring the hotel from idea to opening and that it contains dozens of hidden references to the films and books.

Many characters like the Stormtroopers were part of the experience and guests could interact with them. Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

