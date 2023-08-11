Disney launches AI task force and raises subscription prices

The title Disney travels upwards of 2% in Wall Street’s premarket following the release of its third-quarter 2023 earnings. The entertainment giant said it would raise the price of subscriptions for its ad-free streaming services in October. And it also intends to crack down on password sharing, similar to Netflix’s.

Going back to the fiscal third quarter accounts, the company led by Robert Iger showed a significant decline of 7.4% in the number of subscribers. He also recorded one-offs of $2.7 billion in extraordinary charges and write-downs thus posting a loss of 460 million on a quarterly basis.

Accounts in detail

Walt Disney closed the third quarter of the fiscal year, at the end of June, with revenues up by 3.8% to $22.3 billion and a loss of 460 million compared to profits of 1.41 billion in the same period of 2022.

The hole in the balance sheet is mainly due to extraordinary restructuring charges for almost 3 billion dollars, 2.7 to be precise. After losses, the company posted earnings per share of $1.03 exceeded expectations, amounting to $0.95. While new subscribers of Disney+ in the third quarter of 2023 they amounted to 146 million below expectations 151 million.

“We still have work to do,” Iger said on the analyst call. “But I have full faith in Disney’s long-term trajectory.” Iger, busy with the plan to reduce the costs of 5.5 billion this year, he cited three pillars for future growth: “Educations cinematic, parks and streaming, inextricably linked each other and our brands”.

A task force for artificial intelligence

Disney has also created a task force to study artificial intelligence and how it can be applied in the entertainment conglomerate’s business model. Despite ongoing protests from Hollywood writers and actors, who fight to limit the industry’s exploitation of the technology.

Launched earlier this year, even before the protests swept Hollywood, the group is looking to develop AI applications internally and form partnerships with various startups.

Currently, Disney has 11 open positions seeking candidates with experience in the artificial intelligence field. According to an unnamed Reuters source, media companies like Disney must figure out how to leverage and apply artificial intelligence in their business model or else risk obsolescence.

In this sense, artificial intelligence could be used as a tool to reduce the high costs of film and television production, which can even reach 300 million dollars as in the case of the film “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” or “The Little Mermaid”. Budgets like this require equally massive box office returns simply to break even.

Disney+ raises subscription prices

After launching in the United States in November, Disney’s streaming service, Disney+ will introduce in Italy its own subscription plan with advertising, similar to that of Netflix, offering various subscription methods. For Italian users and European users in general, the new standard subscription plan with advertising will be available from 1 November, at the cost of 5.99 euros per month in addition to the standard one priced at 8.99 euros per month and the premium one (with definition up to 4K UHD and HDR) at the cost of 11,99 euro per month .

Those who already have a Disney+ subscription (which currently costs 8.99 a month or 89.90 a year) will be able to keep it: it will be renamed Disney+ premium and there will be an obligation to choose the new plans at the end of the billing period.

Read also: ESPN-Penn Entertainment, deal for $2 billion

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

