Bob Iger returns to his role as Disney CEO effective immediately, replacing Bob Chapek after a short and tumultuous tenure.

Disney in an announcement late Sunday said it had reappointed Iger as CEO, effective immediately, after Iger’s hand-picked successor as CEO, Bob Chapek, came under impeachment over his handling of the entertainment giant. ‘entertainment. “It is with an incredible sense of gratitude and humility – and, I must admit, even a little amazement – ​​that I write to you this evening with the news of my return to the Walt Disney Company as CEO,” Iger wrote to employees in an email. Shares of Disney, a component of the Dow 30, jumped 8% in Monday’s trading.

The news comes 11 months after Iger left Disney, and just days after Chapek said he plans to cut costs at the company, which has been saddled with the rising costs of its streaming service, Disney+. Earlier this month, the company’s earnings far exceeded Wall Street’s expectations. Even the theme park sector, which has seen a surge in revenues, underperformed analyst expectations. Iger’s comeback also comes as traditional media companies grapple with a rapidly changing landscape, as ad revenues dry up and consumers increasingly drop cable subscriptions in favor of streaming.

