Disney shares touch the lowest since March 2020. All the fault of the sequel to “Avatar: the street of the water” that does not meet the predictions.

The long-awaited sequel, which runs for 3 hours and 12 minutes, has secured an estimated $134 million in domestic markets.

The studio had projected between $135 million and $150 million for Avatar’s opening weekend. Disney finished Monday’s trading session down 4.8%, its lowest level since March 2020.