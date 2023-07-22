Disney, spell over and streaming no longer pulls: 1.5 billion losses

Disney, streaming drops: Mickey Mouse no longer dances

Disney can’t get out of the ford e pull the sums, which do not add up. After “discharged” last November Bob Chapekbelieved to be the cause of the business decline because too concentrated on income and little onenchantment of which Disney is the quintessential bearer in the collective imagination, it seemed that the return to the consolidated management of Bob Iger could be the panacea. After all, everyone would have bet on it.

Under the ten-year management of the 72-year-old (since 2005 al 2020 before returning again) Disney lived the golden agewith the acquisition of Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilmwhich – as reported by the Corsair – spent over $70 billion on 21st Century Fox’s crown jewels, and launched the Disney+ streaming service. Indeed, after the announcement of his return to base le shares have flownbut now, just eight months later, it seems to have been a “fire in the pan”.

In the face of $32 billion invested from the production company on content – almost double Netflix – only the segment in the first quarter streaming had losses of 1.5 billion dollars; and also the in fact, the stock is down 12% compared to last year.

Even Bob Iger, despite the best wishes – he had announced the relaunch starting from reduce cuts and focus on brand creativity – succumbs under the weight of a series of causes. First the dizzying drop in traditional TV revenues – now in crisis for some years – to which are added other unpredictable contingencies: lo general strike of the actors who, together with that of the screenwriters, are crippling the Hollywood creative industry and consequently, the restless minds of investors looking for answers and dividends, evidently crushed under the weight of reality.

