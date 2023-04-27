Home » Disney takes on governor
Business

Disney takes on governor

by admin
Disney takes on governor

On February 8th, weeks before the new law was to come into force, the old supervisory body met for a routine public meeting. There, the committee had decided to transfer a large part of its powers directly to Disney, i.e. to largely disempower itself. The new board set up by DeSantis only noticed the bureaucratic coup itself at its second meeting. There is not much more that can be done now than keeping the streets in good shape, said one member. The rules decided by the old board are permanent. Since US law prohibits eternity clauses, the committee found a different formulation to secure its move in the long term. According to the document, the regulation expires 21 years after the death of the last descendant of King Charles III.

See also  Sicuritalia acquires the Belgian MAAT and expands abroad

You may also like

China leads global EV sales surge 55% last...

Ifo Institute: Trend reversal towards rising real wages...

Samsung, accounts disastrous: lost more than 95% of...

USA 2024, a remake with some differences

In the first quarter, private enterprise loans increased...

Travel: Airline tickets 169 percent more expensive

Di Maio sent to the Gulf: the ok...

Deutsche Borse proposes voluntary takeover bid to acquire...

At 4 percent, real wages are falling more...

1.8 billion Malaysian fund scandal, indictments arrive

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy