Billionaire Peltz attacks top management: “The recent performance on the stock market reflects the harsh reality that the company is in crisis”
by Marco Valsania
Take the revolt among investors in Disney. The billionaire and activist financier Nelson Peltz, at the helm of the Trian Partners fund in the past the protagonist of crusades capable of shaking Procter & Gamble and General Electric, has declared war on the top of the leader in the storm of old and new entertainment and media.
Trian said that “Disney’s recent performance reflects the harsh reality that it is a company in crisis” and launched a site entitled “Restore the magic”, Recreate …
See also Brexit, pandemic and deserted offices cause smart working: the three challenges of Eataly which opens its largest store in London