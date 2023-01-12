Listen to the audio version of the article

Take the revolt among investors in Disney. The billionaire and activist financier Nelson Peltz, at the helm of the Trian Partners fund in the past the protagonist of crusades capable of shaking Procter & Gamble and General Electric, has declared war on the top of the leader in the storm of old and new entertainment and media.

Trian said that “Disney’s recent performance reflects the harsh reality that it is a company in crisis” and launched a site entitled “Restore the magic”, Recreate …