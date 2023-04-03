Home Business Disney versus DeSantis: The mouse empire strikes back
Business

Disney versus DeSantis: The mouse empire strikes back

by admin
Disney versus DeSantis: The mouse empire strikes back

On February 8th, weeks before the new law was to come into force, the old supervisory body met for a routine public meeting. There, the committee had decided to transfer a large part of its powers directly to Disney, i.e. to largely disempower itself. The new board set up by DeSantis only noticed the bureaucratic coup itself at its second meeting. There is not much more that can be done now than keeping the streets in good shape, said one member. The rules decided by the old board are permanent. Since US law prohibits eternity clauses, the committee found a different formulation to secure its move in the long term. According to the document, the regulation expires 21 years after the death of the last descendant of King Charles III.

See also  Golden Week Review: U.S. Treasury yields soared, international relations "melted", and bulls counterattack were suppressed. Provider FX678

You may also like

The heating transition is supposed to save the...

BMW M2, everything you need to know about...

Tesla reports record numbers – and still crashes...

Tesla record (423,000 cars sold) but below Musk’s...

Space – News: A Canadian, a woman and...

The barcode turns 50. And now it evolves...

Deloitte, boating will grow by 15-20% globally

Gazprom Germania: Did the government bring in Russian...

Superbonus, Unicredit restarts with the purchase of credits

Those are the main characters

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy