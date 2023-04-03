On February 8th, weeks before the new law was to come into force, the old supervisory body met for a routine public meeting. There, the committee had decided to transfer a large part of its powers directly to Disney, i.e. to largely disempower itself. The new board set up by DeSantis only noticed the bureaucratic coup itself at its second meeting. There is not much more that can be done now than keeping the streets in good shape, said one member. The rules decided by the old board are permanent. Since US law prohibits eternity clauses, the committee found a different formulation to secure its move in the long term. According to the document, the regulation expires 21 years after the death of the last descendant of King Charles III.