WARSAW, Poland, April 12 /PRNewswire/

The makers of the world‘s most popular metal posters turn on the magic with ultra-thin moving lights and multi-layer printed embellishments.

Displate launched its latest collectible series and introduced a brand new poster called Losing before. The next generation of magnet-mounted metal wall art comes with ultra-thin OLED lights, custom-made for each original Lumino Series artwork. With its unique design, 3D magnetic attachment system and never-before-seen print decorations, Lumino is the new centerpiece in the Displate product range.

Lumino is also Displate’s most technologically advanced product to date. The lighted poster uses pre-programmed animations to create various highlights and visual enhancements. Each new original artwork of the Displate Lumino series is given both a unique finish and a unique light pattern.

– Lumino works in synergy with art. Each time we design it from scratch, we match the layers of OLED highlights to key artworks to increase their visual impact. In addition, we enhance Lumino with laser engravings and lenticular printing decorations developed exclusively for this new limited series – says Rafał Kocik, Head of Displate Design Studio.

The new generation of illuminated murals can be ordered exclusively on the Displate website. The Displate Lumino series launches with three original designs including the officially licensed NASA poster and art from Cyberpunk 2077. New Lumino artwork will be revealed every two weeks and sold for a limited time only.

About Displate

Displate is a global art market and manufacturer of metal posters. It features 1.5 million collectible designs, including official artwork licensed by more than 150 pop culture and lifestyle brands, as well as original art from over 40,000 creators.

Displate is expanding the possibilities of its magnet mounted metal screen with regular releases of limited wall series: Limited Edition, Ultra Limited Edition and the newly announced Lumino. In 2022, the company sold its 8 millionth poster, with Displate’s largest markets being the US, Germany, France, UK, Canada and Australia.

