Dispute over brand name – How the “Gruyère” wants to assert itself against imitations in the USA – News

A US court ruled that the “Gruyère” trademark could not be protected. The variety organization is concerned.

Adrian Scheidegger goes into raptures when he talks about his cheese: “It has a pure taste, tastes fruity. It’s a variety of flavors.” Scheidegger doesn’t make just any cheese: the cheesemaker from Niedermuhren (FR) makes “Le Gruyère”. He is one of around 200 official Gruyère producers in Switzerland.

Legend: From the milk producers to the trading companies: “Gruyère AOP” is produced according to a strict process.

Anyone who wants to produce and sell cheese with the “Le Gruyère AOP” name in Switzerland must meet strict requirements. Procedures and conditions have been laid down in specifications for around 20 years: Where may Gruyère be produced? How big and heavy do the cheeses have to be? What are the cows that supply the raw material milk allowed to eat?

“Other countries could now follow suit”

“Le Gruyère” has also been recognized as a protected designation of origin in the EU and Great Britain for ten years. It’s more difficult in the rest of the world. A month ago, a US court ruled: “Gruyère” cannot be protected as a trademark. Reason: In the USA, “Gruyère” generally stands for a type of hard cheese. It doesn’t matter where and how the cheese was produced.

Basic requirements for a “Le Gruyère AOP”

The producers must come from the region. The “region” includes the cantons of Fribourg, Neuchâtel, Vaud and Jura as well as a few municipalities in the canton of Bern. The wheel size is 55 to 65 centimeters in diameter or 25 to 40 kilograms in weight. A few small holes are desirable but not required. The cows that provide milk for the Gruyère are only allowed to eat grass and hay. The milk has to be taken raw and fresh to the cheese dairy within a few hours and processed there.

“The verdict worries me,” says Philippe Bardet. He is director of the “Le Gruyère” variety organization. “I’m afraid that other countries could now come to the same conclusion as the USA.” He cites Australia, New Zealand and South American countries as examples. “The influence of the USA there is great. You could put pressure on Gruyère not to be recognized as a brand in these countries either.”

Every eighth Swiss Gruyère wheel is sold in the USA

The USA is the third most important sales market after Switzerland and Europe: On average, every eighth Swiss Gruyère is exported to the USA; In 2021, over 4,100 tons of “Le Gruyère” were sold there. However, even after the most recent court ruling, the trademark dispute is not yet completely off the table. The variety organization could still appeal the decision to the highest US court, the Supreme Court.

Legend: In the USA, cheese can be sold as “Gruyère” regardless of where and how it was made.

For Philippe Bardet, however, this makes little sense. Firstly, because the Supreme Court basically only deals with a few appeals, secondly, because the chances of a victory – if the court were to accept the appeal – are low. «The court makes its decisions on principle ‘America first’. So success is unlikely.”

Giving up is not an option

The variety organization still has to formally decide whether and how the legal battle in the USA should continue. According to Philippe Bardet, however, it boils down to saving the money that another procedure would cost and investing in marketing. “Americans should realize that the real Gruyère comes from Switzerland. Everything else is fake.”

The “Le Gruyère” variety organization is investing two million francs in the US market: with advertising campaigns, videos on social media and tastings, Americans are to be convinced of Swiss Gruyère. Cheesemaker Adrian Scheidegger from Niedermuhren is also convinced that Swiss cheese has good chances on the US market – brand protection or not: “Anyone who knows the original taste will choose our Gruyère.”