Dispute over broadcasting rights – hockey games: Court decides in favor of Swisscom – News

Football and ice hockey are popular in Switzerland. But there is a dispute over television broadcasting rights.

If you want to watch all ice hockey games in the top leagues live, you have to subscribe to the paid TV channel MySports. UPC, now Sunrise, bought the exclusive license to broadcast the games in 2016. Swisscom also wanted to show certain games and negotiated corresponding contracts with the UPC. But UPC behaved so unruly that Swisscom perceived this as a refusal to do business. She filed a complaint.

Sunrise has to offer the signal

The Competition Commission then sanctioned the UPC. The Federal Administrative Court has now confirmed this sanction: UPC, or today’s Sunrise, has to pay a fine of around 29 million francs. For comparison: It is assumed that the National League’s Sunrise spends around 34 million per year for exclusive rights. But it’s not just this punishment, the court also ordered Sunrise to offer all TV platforms in Switzerland the raw signal of the ice hockey broadcasts or the MySports offer.

In the future, ice hockey fans should also be able to watch certain National League games on other pay-TV platforms, not just MySports.

The court justified its decision by saying that UPC had refused to make Swisscom an offer to broadcast live ice hockey games for almost three years. Swisscom must be able to broadcast Swiss ice hockey games in order to compete on pay TV.

Football is a different market

The UPC had argued that Swisscom was very competitive, it could broadcast the football games and Swisscom had exclusive rights there. But that didn’t convince the court that football was a different market. According to the court, the fact that Swisscom refused to do business with the UPC in football is not a justification for a retaliation by the UPC; there is no self-defense in antitrust law.

As a result, the Federal Administrative Court was of the opinion that UPC had refused to do business with Swisscom. This refusal led to an obstruction of competition and the UPC abused its dominant market position. The judgment is not yet final and Sunrise could take it to the Federal Court. It is still unclear whether she will do so. If Sunrise does not move forward with the ruling, this means that the end customer will be able to watch certain ice hockey games on other pay channels in the future.

