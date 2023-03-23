Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned the EU against excluding China. In a discussion with the heads of state and government of the member states, Guterres made it clear that he understands Beijing wants to work with the EU and has a positive attitude towards the EU, said an EU official in Brussels. He also pointed out that from his point of view it would be risky to isolate China.

Guterres was invited as a guest to the EU summit in Brussels. He was obviously alluding to the growing tensions between the European Union and China. Because of them, there are discussions, for example, about whether the EU should distance itself more economically from China. The United States recently severely restricted Chinese companies’ access to American technology. With these sanctions, they want to prevent these companies from using US technology to modernize the Chinese military or support human rights abuses.