Now one year after the war waged by Putin against Ukraine, a different perspective should be devoted to Russian home front, thanks to a survey of open source intelligence and beyond the apparent monolithic facade of the regime and official polls. The discontent it not only winds its way among the clandestine opposition groups, but also emerges in a striking way on social networks, in the military circles themselves, among different professional categories and in the courtrooms.

The estimates of dissent

For example, it is sufficient to scroll through the web pages of the site OVD-Info, an independent NGO whose name refers to the initials of the Department of Internal Affairs and ensures free legal assistance to victims of repression. Two data are relevant: the first concerns i 19,335 registered cases of people accused by the regime in anti-war demonstrations since February 24, 2022 eh 48 criminal trials which will have to be celebrated in the coming week alone; the second concerns the analysis onapplication of the fateful article 20.3.3 of the Code of administrative offences – which sanctions forms of discrediting of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, providing for fines ranging from a minimum of 50,000 rubles up to 500,000 for natural and legal persons – where “the judges often side with the accused citizens”. Over 500 cases have been closed, meaning that only 1 out of 9 cases reported in which a fine is imposed.

Another aspect concerns the long list of opponents that the regime has surveyed on the basis of the rule on the “unified register of foreign agents” of the Ministry of Justice: the list is constantly supplemented and indicates a plethora of individual citizens and various organizations, deemed “unwanted” or “extremist”, which include associations of immigrants, LGBT communities, newspapers, environmental movements, philosophers, bloggers, journalists and intellectuals of various backgrounds.

The petition for the release of Navalny

The latest most striking form of dissent seems to be emerging these days from a group of 600 doctors, lawyers, and representatives of parliamentary assemblies of the various federal levels, who have signed a petition addressed to President Putin to obtain the release of Alexei Navalnyadhering to the appeal promoted on social networks by her daughter Dasha with the #FreeNavalny campaign.

So far, support for Navalny’s dissent had not had much support even in the West, because the figure of Putin’s opponent lawyer is controversial due to his past close to Russian ultra-nationalism and xenophobic movements, which led him to discriminatory expressions in towards the Muslims of the Caucasus and even to support the war in Georgia of 2008. The most recent phases of his opposition then moved to denouncing the nomenclature corruption not violations of the Constitution.

Today Navalny has risen to a symbolic victim of the regime, having been imprisoned for two years, despite a serious cardiac arrhythmia and the consequences of the two attacks with toxic agents whose perpetrators have remained unknown. Last poisoned in 2020 with nerve agent novichok, on January 17, 2021, after hospitalization in Berlin, Navalny returned to Russia to continue family treatment. He was arrested at the airport by agents of the FSB, the Russian Federal Security Service, who arrested him for the “Yves Rocher case”. Independent investigations conducted in France hypothesize that the Russian representative of the cosmetics industry, later fired by the parent company, would have lent himself to well-known Russian agencies to support a false accusation of embezzlement against Navalny.

Other trials have begun in Russia and Navalny risks sentences of up to 35 years in prison. The fact is that broad support has spread alongside the opponent, now also witnessed by the adhesion of Hilary Clinton, the former US Secretary of State who expressed himself thus: “Alexei Navalny is a beacon of hope for democracy in Russia, and all over the world today he represents the face of the opposition against Putin”. In any case there is a fact of absolute importance that must be taken into consideration: in the regime there is a significant fragment of civil society that emerges to claim principles of law and freedom. The site freenavalny.com it collected thousands of signatures, and recalled the open letters of six hundred Russian doctors and lawyers, and 50 deputies of the various assemblies.

The appeals refer to the rights to health and freedom of expression guaranteed by articles 18 and 31 of the Constitution, and lawyers complain: “From a legal point of view, society is witnessing provocative behavior by the state towards a citizen of the Russian Federation which highlights the use of torture, which is prohibited in all civilized countries of the world. Since all power in the Russian Federation is concentrated in your hands, we are forced to appeal to you. We, the lawyers who signed this letter, join Russian doctors in calling for an end to the abuse of Alexey Navalny.”

The many voices of dissent

However, the voices of dissent are wider than the Navalny affair, especially now that the progress of the war in Ukraine is beginning to pose many questions to Putin’s regime. An emblematic case concerned the case of tenente Dmitry Vasilets who refused to participate in the conflict, as reported by the independent site Meduza. The report became known, in which the 27-year-old officer begins with the words: “I, Senior Lieutenant Dmitry Vasilets, am a serviceman of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. I would like to draw attention to the fact that I am also a human being and a citizen.”

Many analysts are therefore convinced that the repercussions of the Russian mobilization, which would now aim to recruit overall 500 thousand conscripts, problems are emerging for Putin’s regime, beyond the propaganda on the many voluntary adhesions. There is talk of forms of creeping mobilization, where the legal framework is unclear, based on a system of descending orders from the military authorities and regional governors, followed by extended control actions, especially in rural areas. In five regional parliaments, including those of Moscow and St. Petersburg, some representatives of the minority have addressed a petition to President Putin asking for a precise order to conclude the mobilization to be issued, and only in recent days the Kremlin seems to have persuaded itself to confirm that the mobilization is not over yet.

Then there is the exodus of Russians of conscription age to Europe and neighboring Asian countries: Bloomberg estimated them at 400,000 in October, while for the Istituto Affari Internazionali in November they would already be 1 million.

The internal consequences of the war

The ongoing development of the war in Ukraine can therefore represent a serious problem for Putin, for which critics of the regime are prosecuted with career reprisals, public stigmatization and arrest for opposing the war, as also happened for Ilya Yashina prominent opposition politician, sentenced to eight and a half years in prison for debating the Bucha massacre.

From this perspective it is difficult to predict the further spread of dissent or just discontent, but the fact that they concern different social contexts where a certain cultural level is also evident – referring precisely to officials, doctors, lawyers and deputies elected in the assemblies – cannot than to worry Putin.

Other signs of a paroxysmal climate of internal tension come from the same nomenclature close to Putin, where there are continuous changes in the top management and confrontations against the official hierarchies of various more extremist components, such as those of the veterans, of the Wagner group of the oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, and the Chechens of the “butcher” Razman Kadyrov. Even the constant accusations against the West and the latest threats of Dmitry Medvedevformer president of the Russian Federation and now deputy head of the Security Council, according to whom “nuclear powers have never lost the wars on which their fate depends” in the end only confirms that the Russians are seriously afraid of losing their war.

There is talk of over 100,000 overall victims among the opposing forces. In just one year of war, Russia paid a much higher cost than the 10 years of war waged in Afghanistan, in which 26,000 were killed among Soviet forces, 15,000 of which in specific combat actions. Even in Russia the conviction could spread that Putin himself is the architect of what is already a strategic defeat.