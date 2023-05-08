Dissolution application of the employee in the dismissal protection process

| If the court determines that the employment relationship has not been terminated by the termination, but the employee cannot reasonably be expected to continue the employment relationship, the court must terminate the employment relationship at the employee’s request and order the employer to pay an appropriate severance payment. |

This principle follows from § 9 Paragraph 1 sentence 1 KSchG. In such cases, the question of unreasonableness is usually decisive. The LAG Nuremberg decided: The employer’s hostile attitude towards the employee, characterized by changed and bad working conditions in the fulfillment of the right to continued employment, can justify the termination of the employment relationship at the employee’s request.

In this case, the employer was sentenced in the first instance to continue employing the employee. During the appointment process, he no longer assigned him the previous tasks. Rather, he transferred him to another branch. The reasoning for this did not convince the LAG in any way. He could also have transferred the employee who was entrusted with the employee’s original tasks during the course of the inability to work or the dismissal protection process to the other branch. In the survey and discussion with the managing director, the chamber also gained the lasting impression that he cannot understand the implied decision of the labor courts on the dismissal and that he will continue to let the employee feel this. This corresponds to the fact that he assumes a loss of trust in the employee simply because he did not return the company laptop immediately. With such a hostile attitude on the part of the managing director, the Chamber is convinced that the employee cannot count on the future being able to continue working without problems or to work together without any problems. This justifies the dissolution at his request.

Source | LAG Nuremberg, judgment of 29.11.22, 1 In 250/22