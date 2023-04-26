District of Viersen introduces waste app

Via a waste app and the new website www.abfallbetrieb-kreis-viersen.de From now on, citizens will receive needs-based information on collection dates and extended services in the area of ​​waste and disposal – for example on registering bulky waste, old electronic devices and waste bins.

Waste disposal information

“It is important to me that all citizens in the district can obtain digital information quickly and comprehensively about all aspects of waste disposal and in particular waste avoidance,” explained district administrator Andreas Coenen, district of Viersen. “The new waste app and the new website provide uniform information and services for the entire district area,” adds Rainer Röder, first manager of the ABV.

The new app can be used by all municipalities belonging to the district, regardless of the disposal company in question, and can be downloaded free of charge from the app stores for Android and iOS.

More extras

The offer is supplemented by a waste ABC, a kind of guide that shows the correct disposal method for a large number of types of waste, a waste avoidance card and a special waste savings book. With the digital waste avoidance map, citizens can find places that contribute to waste avoidance – from the repair café to bulky shops and open bookshelves.

The map is constantly being expanded and updated by the ABV and the Open Street Map Community. Among other things, addresses of institutions that sell used items are listed in the waste savings book.

The technical basis for a large part of the new applications is formed by “Wasteapp” and “Wastenavi” from the municipal IT service provider regio iT, which has specialized in municipal waste disposal companies with its flexible, web-based systems. “The district of Viersen has enriched our products with many innovative ideas. The result is impressive,” explained customer manager Thomas Möllers from regio iT.