Diversity, no initiative in one out of three companies. For 20% of workers negative impact on the company climate

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion are topics that are increasingly discussed in companies, also in the light of what is promoted by the UN Agenda 2030. For many companies, according to what emerges from the research “Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: creating value for the world of work and for society” by The Adecco Group Italia, which involved 500 companies and 5,000 candidates, is also a question of competitiveness, as well as ethical duty: 94% say in fact that initiatives on the subject bring benefits in terms of innovation, attraction, retention and profitability.

The cultural change

From the responses of workers and companies, however, it emerges that an important cultural work on the subject is needed. More than 1 Italian out of 5 (22%), in fact, believes that DE&I activities have a negative impact on the company. For Monica Magri, HR & Organization Director of The Adecco Group Italia «it is essential that a synergistic collaboration be started between institutions, citizens and companies, to develop awareness on the subject and contribute to a cultural change, so that DE&I becomes an increasingly fundamental element corporate and social strategies. Among those who claim that DE&I activities have a negative impact, 45% say they compromise the company climate, 34% complicate company processes, 21% involve a dispersion of financial resources. At the basis of this negative perception there is a cultural gap, due to the lack of awareness, information and training of people on these issues. Starting from the lexical aspect. 42% of Italians say they do not know the meaning of the expression “Diversity, Equity & Inclusion”, but 77% say they have not received any training in the company on this topic, while 67% are not informed about the specific activities .

Enhance attractiveness

However, the study shows that the impact of DE&I initiatives in the company is positive. For 35% of companies on talent retention, for 27% on decision-making processes and on innovation through the exchange of ideas, points of view and experiences and for 13% for the better financial results and profitability it generates. In fact, one out of two Italians considers DE&I a decisive factor in choosing the company to work for.

Corporate investment

More than half of the companies, 51.7%, are “very” or “quite” committed on this front: of these, 39% promote activities among their employees and the community in which they operate, 36% are aimed solely at employees and 16% engage only in communication activities. Among the most frequent areas of intervention are gender equality (26%), followed by attention to health conditions (22%), interculture (18%) and openness towards different sexual orientations (12 %). Particular attention is then dedicated to the principle of fairness: if, in fact, 36% of medium-sized companies (50-250 employees) guarantee equal resources and opportunities for professional growth, 32% of large companies undertake to promote fair treatment in processes of selection for candidates with different backgrounds. In turn, 33% of small businesses ensure that all employees have equal pay opportunities for equal skills.

Who does not invest

Although the general picture is quite positive, however, there are companies that are doing nothing on DE&l issues. 30% of the companies interviewed do not organize any activities, but among those who claim to commit themselves, 59% do not actually envisage any specific strategy, to implement and intensify existing initiatives, and 57% have not allocated a dedicated budget. Of these, the majority is represented by small companies which only in 17% of cases have defined an action plan and in 7% foresee a dedicated budget. In this context, it is not surprising that 67% of companies committed to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion you declare that you do not have the necessary tools to measure performance and the effects on your work. To speed up this process, Claudio Soldà, CSR & Public Affairs Director of The Adecco Group Italia, believes it is “necessary to support companies in spreading a more widespread internal DE&I culture and help them acquire all the necessary tools to measure the positive effects of these initiatives on the entire company system».