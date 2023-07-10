Dividend Stocks: Five stocks with growth potential

Every investor wants to achieve a high return – with some stocks, the dividend is added to the price gain. Oscar Wong via Getty Images

Stocks that pay dividends are trending because they promise regular cash flow. If you are looking for individual titles, can be inspired by successful funds.

The Credit Suisse’s European Dividend Plus Equity Fund has received a gold rating from the analyst firm Morningstar. The analysts see potential in the fund.

The top five stocks are Nestlé, Astrazeneca, Siemens, Roche and Sanofi.

A regular return – that’s what many investors want. Shares that pay dividends have become increasingly popular, not least because of the low interest rates in recent years. Some stockbrokers even aim to live on dividends as passive income.

In addition to the return from the dividends, it is optimal if investors also benefit from a return from price increases. But how do you find the right stocks for your own portfolio? It is often worth taking a look at the portfolio of successful funds.

Only one European dividend fund rated “Gold” by Morningstar

