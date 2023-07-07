Home » Dividend Stocks: Five stocks with growth potential
Business

Dividend Stocks: Five stocks with growth potential

by admin
Dividend Stocks: Five stocks with growth potential

Every investor wants to achieve a high return – with some stocks, the dividend is added to the price gain. Oscar Wong via Getty Images

Stocks that pay dividends are trending because they promise regular cash flow. If you are looking for individual titles, can be inspired by successful funds.

The Credit Suisse’s European Dividend Plus Equity Fund has received a gold rating from the analyst firm Morningstar. The analysts see potential in the fund.

The top five stocks are Nestlé, Astrazeneca, Siemens, Roche and Sanofi.

A regular return – that’s what many investors want. Shares that pay dividends have become increasingly popular, not least because of the low interest rates in recent years. Some stockbrokers even aim to live on dividends as passive income.

In addition to the return from the dividends, it is optimal if investors also benefit from a return from price increases. But how do you find the right stocks for your own portfolio? It is often worth taking a look at the portfolio of successful funds.

Only one European dividend fund rated “Gold” by Morningstar

See also  Model 730, home bonus. Here's how. The guide

You may also like

From Iss and Siad comes ViVa, the biobank...

Monetary policy: ECB Vice de Guindos: Core inflation...

Metalworkers strike: “Wages, non-precarious work and industrial policies”

360 Group Vice President, Liang Zhihui, Explores the...

“We create a perfect copy of reality”

JetBlue Ends Association with American Airlines in the...

Resolution 14 of 03/07/2023 – Philatelic and numismatic...

Deutsche Bank: Gazprom demands foreclosure in Russia

Customs and Monopolies, after the Minenna case comes...

Trending sports series – Tour de France hopes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy