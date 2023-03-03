Despite the economic slump resulting from the pandemic, dividends rose sharply. Getty/ Eva Catherine

Dividends have recovered significantly more than expected after the pandemic-related slump in 2020. In 2022, global dividends increased by 8.4 percent. Particularly important pillars for global dividend growth are oil and gas producers, the financial sector and transport companies. The forecasts are also good for 2023: Experts expect dividend yields of up to 52 percent for companies worldwide.

Earn money while you sleep without lifting a finger. Admittedly, this idea sounds tempting. Unfortunately, it’s not quite that simple. But you can actually make some adjustments to make your money work for you. With dividend stocks, you can ideally benefit from dividends on a regular basis.

Especially in times of low interest rates and high inflation, shares with a high dividend become interesting for many investors. Despite the tense economic situation in recent months, the DAX companies are paying out record dividends of 55 billion euros to investors. Global dividends grew 8.4 percent in 2022 to $1.56 trillion. That’s according to the Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index.

These are the industries with the strongest dividend growth in the world in 2022

Globally, 88 percent of companies increased their dividends or kept them constant.

Oil and gas producers paid the highest dividends. According to Janus Henderson Investors, they increased their payouts by two-thirds. They will thus contribute a quarter to the global increase in dividends in 2022. Financial companies also account for a quarter.

Other drivers of dividend growth were the transport sector and the luxury goods industry.

In Germany, too, the level of distributions rose sharply. The automotive industry accounts for two-thirds of German dividend growth.

These companies pay the highest dividends

Many investors should now benefit from this increase. Calculated how high the expected dividend yield for 2023 could actually be the Handelsblatt recently for the world‘s largest dividend payers.

Platz 1: Petrobras

Dividend yield of 52.2 percent

2nd place: Cnooc

Dividend yield of 13.7 percent

3rd place: Petro China

Dividend yield of 9.5 percent

Platz 4: China Construction Bank

Dividend yield of 8.8 percent

Platz 5: China Mobile

Dividend yield of 9.5 percent

6th place: Verizon

Dividend yield of 6.7 percent

7th place: BHP

Dividend yield of 6.3 percent

Platz 8: Rio Tinto

Dividend yield of 6.3 percent

Platz 9: AT&T

Dividend yield of 5.8 percent

Platz 10: Total Energies

Dividend yield of 5.3 percent

Which stocks have potential for 2023?

Looking ahead to 2023, Jane Shoemake, client portfolio manager for global equity income at Janus Henderson, predicts dividend growth will slow in 2023. „Corporate cash flow will be squeezed by both lower demand and higher borrowing costs, limiting scope for dividend growth.”

Nevertheless, according to the expert, further dividend growth is possible. As soon as the current wave of corona infections is over, Shoemake expects China‘s reopening to boost economic growth. According to the expert, the financial markets could also benefit from larger margins thanks to higher interest rates.

Disclaimer: Stocks, cryptocurrencies and investments are always associated with risk. A total loss of the invested capital cannot be ruled out either. The published articles, data and forecasts are not an invitation to buy or sell securities or rights. They also do not replace professional advice.