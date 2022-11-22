Home Business Dividends from Piazza Affari: from ENI to Intesa, here are the 8 Ftse Mib stocks that stand out today
Business

by admin
In Piazza Affari today the detachment of the dividends of 8 of the 40 blue chips of the Ftse Mib is taking place, which accounts for an estimated drop of 0.68% on the Milan guide index. The coupon of 0.22 euros per share stands out, which is the second of the four tranches of the 2022 dividend of 0.88 euros per ENI share. Ordinary dividend instead for Mediobanca (0.75 euro per share). For the other ex-dividends, it is an interim dividend on 2022 results. In detail, these are: Intesa Sanpaolo (0.0738 euro), Banca Mediolanum (0.24 euro), Poste Italiane (0.21 euro), Recordati (0. 55 euros), Terna (0.1061 euros) and Tenaris (0.17 USD).

