Dividends: Janus Henderson’s report on coupons around the world. Outlook 2023

Dividends and coupons: Janus Henderson highlights the boom that characterized 2022 globally, with disbursements jumping 8.4% worldwide to a record $1.56 trillion, in line with his forecasts.

“After the adjustment aimed at taking into account theappreciation of the dollar against most currencies, due to the decrease in extraordinary dividends and other technical factors, the underlying growth was even more robust, equal to 13.9%”.

Reference in the report also to the specific case of Italy.

“Underlying dividends in Italy rose by 3.3% to a new record at €15.5 billion, and narrowly exceeded the 2021 peak. In the financial sector, the 2021 total included the recovery of previously missed payments, and is this is why the 2022 result seems lower in comparison. Worth mentioning is Atlantia which has resumed the distribution of dividends”, he declared Federico Pons, Country Head for Italy of Janus Henderson Investors.

Janus Henderson’s report found that the record distribution of dividends, globally, it concerned in particular twelve countries:

“Dividend growth has been so strong that record dollar payouts were made in twelve countries. We refer, among others, to USA, Canada, Brazil, China, India and Taiwan; however, in many other countries such as France, Germany, Japan and Australia, dividends have reached record levels in local currency”.

About half of globally reported 2022 dividend growth came from big oil and gas producers and financial companies.

In this regard, in order to present a clear picture of the evolution of dividends, Janus Henderson has made a differentiation taking into account the sector trends.

Starting from the oil and energy sector, the analysts wrote in the note that, “following the surge in energy prices, oil and gas producers have increased payments to shareholders by two-thirds through a mix of ordinary distributions and extraordinary dividends lump sum”.

Nearly a quarter of global dividend growth in 2022 is due to these companies. There have been increases in distributions almost across the board and the growth was particularly marked among companies in emerging markets.

The banks?

“Also banks and financial companies, particularly in the US, UK and Europe, contributed a quarter of annual growth as they continued the strong post-pandemic dividend recovery that began in 2021.

READ ALSO

HSBC: shares up 3% on the London Stock Exchange after a boom in profits and top dividends in four years

Dividend boom in Italy: announcements from banks and Eni

in the case of banks, one cannot fail to mention the richer dividends that have just been promised by the banks top management of Italian banks, following the circulation of quarterly reports which highlighted above all the strong growth in the interest margins of the institutes, in the wake of the continuous rate hikes by the ECB by Christine Lagarde.

Several banks featured in announcements on a rain of dividends to comeprimarily the UniCredit bank led by CEO Andrea Orcel, who made the big announcement on even more tempting coupons.

Also focus on ads Banco BPM, Bper, Banco BPM

READ ALSO

Banco BPM: profit makes history. And richer dividends

Intesa SanPaolo confirms target of 6.5 billion net profit by 2025. Dividends and buybacks: the details

Bper, profit over half a billion. Now double coupons

And it is worth mentioning the ok that the ECB also gave on dividends of Mps-Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

Going beyond the Italian banks, focus also on dividends announced by oil giant ENI, with the managing director Claudio Descalzi who expressed himself as follows:

“Our financial solidity allows us today to create growing value for our shareholders and to enhance the remuneration policy”.

Dividend analysis Janus Henderson: geographical distribution

Going back to the report released by Janus Henderson, “skyrocketing shipping costs have sustained transport companies around the world and following thesurge in demand and price increases for cars and luxury goods companies active in these sectors have proved to be the most important driver of dividend growth in Europe. On the other hand, the drop in raw material prices has led to a decline in distributions in the extractive sector which had reached an all-time high in 2021″.

At the sectoral level, therefore, some “clear winnershowever the growth was generalized – globally 88% of companies increased or confirmed the dividends”.

Looking at the phenomenon in geographical terms, Janus Henderson underlined that “in emerging markets, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Europe i dividends increased by approximately one-fifth on an underlying basis”

In the US, dividends grew by less than half compared to the rest of the world, essentially due to the country’s lower exposure to some of the main sector trends of 2022; Furthermore, US company dividends have shown great resilience during the pandemic and therefore the recovery has been less marked.

In any case, growth in the United States was above the long-term average.

In Japan, overall growth was severely held back by the weakness of the yenbut dividends were up a sixth on an underlying basis.

In the UK it is registered a 12.1% increase.

Janus Henderson went on to point out that, in general,”fourth quarter global dividend growth slowed to 7.8% on an underlying basis”.

“However, the result was decent considering that the fourth quarter 2021 figure had been affected by theadjustment of payments after cuts during the pandemic, especially in Europe, and therefore it is a difficult comparison to match. There were also signs of an incipient impact of higher interest rates on the willingness of companies to increase dividends – in the US, for example, growth slowed to 5.5% in the fourth quarter”.

Coupons outlook 2023, Janus Henderson’s view

But how will things go for the shareholders of the global corporate world? Will they continue to receive stellar coupons?

Janus Henderson wrote in his own report to estimate slower growth in 2023 against payments of $1.6 trillion, up 2.3% on an overall basis and 3.4% on an underlying basis.

As Jane Shoemake, Client Portfolio Manager di global equity income:

“Despite soaring inflation, tightening interest rates, war and falling asset prices in 2022, global dividends have continued to grow proving their importance to investors around the world. Globally, dividends have returned to pre-pandemic levels, as evidenced by distributions in line with historical trends. It is a very good result considering the extent of the economic upheavals caused by the Covid-19”.

Said this, the outlook for 2023 appears more uncertain.

“Troublesome elements such as inflation, the size of future rate hikes and geopolitical risks loom ahead. Companies’ cash flows will come under pressure from declining demand and higher debt service cost which will limit the margin for dividend growth,” reads the report by Janus Henderson, who is a leading active global wealth manager.

“At a sector level, energy company dividends are unlikely to post increases comparable to those of 2022 while in the extractive sector distributions will depend on the performance of the underlying commodities. In any case, it is likely that reopening in China boost economic growth once the current wave of Covid-19 infections passes.

“In finance, banks will benefit from wider margins in an environment of higher interest rates; therefore, further growth in dividends is likely provided that careful planning of the measures to be taken in the event of an increase in bad debts in the context of the economic slowdown is undertaken”.

“Definitely, dividends are much less volatile than earnings and dividend coverage – the ratio of earnings to dividends – is currently at a high level. Therefore, despite the many uncertainties, we expect further dividend growth in 2023”.