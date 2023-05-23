Dividends, today 61 companies detach 26 billion euros

Dividends, today in Piazza Affari 61 companies detach 26 billion euros
The came D-Day of dividends. There are 61 companies listed on Piazza Affari, of which 19 sul Ftse Mib, which today disconnect the dividing. Taking into account only the main index, the total amount will reach i 26 billion euro with a negative impact on the inde Ftse Mib of 1.27%. There are among the big names in the list generals and Intesa Sanpaolobut it will also be smaller companies Kme Group e Sara’swhich with their yields above 15% are placed at the top of the absolute ranking of seasonal yields.
Ftse Mib: here’s who breaks and the best returns
Among the blue chips are A2a, Amplifon, Azimut, Banca Generali, Bper Banca, Diasorin, Eni, Erg, FinecoBank, Generali, Interpump, Intesa Sanpaolo, Inwit, Italgas, Leonardo, Moncler, Recordati, Tenaris, Unipol. Today I take it off, while payment is scheduled 2 days later, wednesday 24.
On the main index, it is at the top of the yield ranking Unipol with a dividend yield of 7.2%. Silver medal for Intesa Sanpaolo with 6.8%, bronze for Azimuth (6.4%). They follow generals (6,2%), A2a (5,6%), Italgas (5,5%) e General Bank (5.4%). If we also take into consideration the deadlifts of last April 24th, however, he still remains in first place Stellar with its 8.51%, while the blue chips with returns exceeding 5% are 11 overall (there are also Banca Milan, Banco Bpm e Unicredit).
Going back to today, the two most anticipated dividends are Generali and Intesa Sanpaolo. The first will detach a coupon of 1.16 euro per share, for a total amount of 1.79 billion euro. For the bank led by Carlo Messina, on the other hand, the total amount of the balance of 0.0901 euros per share will be 1.65 billion. Taking into account the interim payment of €1.4 billion last November, the total dividend from the 2022 profit is €3.05 billion, corresponding to a payout ratio of 70% of the net result consolidated.