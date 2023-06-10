Home » DivvyDiary: Five-digit sales with a financial calendar
Business

DivvyDiary: Five-digit sales with a financial calendar

by admin
DivvyDiary: Five-digit sales with a financial calendar

Building up passive income with dividends is a trend among young investors. The software of two founders helps them.

Dividend strategists: Divvydiary founders Johannes Kronmüller and Max Große.
DivvyDiary

On Twitter there is a small but committed community of money multipliers. She calls herself #Fintwit and talks shop about finances. One group in particular stands out in the German-speaking discussions under the hashtag: the supporters of the dividend strategy. They are specifically looking for shares in companies that pay out the highest possible dividends (i.e. part of their profits) to investors. The aim is usually to be able to live off the regular income in the long term.

To achieve this, investors motivate each other, for example by posting screenshots of their portfolios on Twitter. “This month I can expect a total of 7 paydays and a total of around 107 euros in gross dividends”, it says thenoften with reference to a financial tool that illustrates earnings using charts and tables – we’re talking about Divvydiary.

Dividend calendar inspires thousands of investors

Johannes Kronmüller and Max Große are behind the tool. The two entrepreneurs from Stuttgart and Berlin founded Divvydiary in 2019, initially as a hobby project alongside their permanent position at Mercedes-Benz Bank, as Kronmüller explains in an interview with Gründerszene. “In the meantime I can take care of the project full-time and we generate around 20,000 euros in sales every month.” According to their own statements, Divvydiary is already being used by 40,000 investors. Almost 4,000 of them pay money: the premium version of the financial tool costs EUR 5.99 per month.

See also  Before warning strike day: Employers attack unions

read too

Earned a lot of money as a developer at the payment service Stripe, is now building up his own fintech: Parqet founder Sumit Kumar.
Hamburger throws a 300,000-euro job to make his after-work startup big

The core feature of Divvydiary is simple: it is a calendar that informs users when the next dividend will be credited to their current account. Because by no means all companies pay a dividend, and certainly not at the same time. For example, while Deutsche Post AG (EUR 1.80 per share) pays out to investors, the gas company Linde does it quarterly (EUR 1.10 per share). If you now have ten or more shares in your portfolio like many dividend strategists, the payment dates accumulate.

“The overview is quickly lost,” explains Johannes Kronmüller: “Especially if, as an investor, you want to build up a regular cash flow in order to cover part of your living expenses.” about how the dividend yield compares to the portfolios of other investors. The program can also be used to create new Find stocks with high dividend yields.

Programming effort underestimated

But why do you need a special financial tool for this? Wouldn’t it be easy for custodian banks to offer a dividend calendar themselves? If you believe Divvydiary founder Kronmüller, things are complicated. “When we started in 2019, we underestimated the effort,” he says.

It was a challenge to even get reliable data on dividend payments, there was no such thing as a central provider. “Ultimately, we set up a database ourselves and also used techniques such as machine learning for this,” explains Kronmüller. For the founder, there is a simple reason why banks have so far mostly not offered their customers a dividend calendar: “The banks have been lagging behind with innovations for years, and as a fintech we are still benefiting enormously from this to this day. Of course, that can change quickly at some point.”

See also  Fuguang sports water bottle is firmly ranked in the top 1 of Jingdong plastic cups to meet the needs of outdoor high temperature and timely drinking water_TOM News

Help from financial influencers

It was also a lucky coincidence that Divvydiary was able to grow quickly right from the start. When Johannes Kronmüller and Max Große launched their financial tool in April 2020, a particularly large number of people were interested in shares because of the corona lockdowns – and thus also in dividends. Within a few months, Divvydiary grew to 10,000 registered users. In retrospect, perfect timing.

read too

This 29-year-old finances her studies with dividends of 400 euros per month — this is the method she uses to select her stocks

On top of that, Kronmüller and Große benefited from unpaid advertising. Financial youtubers like “Homo Oeconomicus” (almost 90,000 followers) use Divvydiary to document their progress in building up a sideline through dividends. Also Lisa Osadawho uses the pseudonym “Aktiengram” (82,000 followers) to provide information on investing, uses the tool for her portfolio.

In the meantime, the Divvydiary founders have professionalized their project. In addition to a special affiliate program for influencers, the fintech also offers its data to other companies via a software interface, such as the financial service provider Ariva or the fintech Finary.

“Don’t rule out venture capital”

So far, Johannes Kronmüller and Max Große have financed their own fintech exclusively from their own resources. There are no investors yet. “In the long term, however, we are not ruling out venture capital,” emphasizes Kronmüller. There are always inquiries from business angels, for example.

“That would allow us to grow even more and build features for which we currently don’t have the resources,” says Kronmüller. As long as this is not possible, both want to gradually increase to full-time. Kronmüller resigned from his permanent position last year, and other developers are to be hired soon. “The prerequisite is that we can continue to increase our sales continuously.” The goal by the end of the year: 40,000 euros per month.

See also  The net outflow of funds from the two cities was 7.1 billion, and the net inflow of funds from the computer sector ranked first_Sina Finance_Sina.com

This text first appeared in February 2022.

You may also like

The grains of Palermo are up for auction,...

The price of gold in New York fell...

More and more people on the track are...

Vivendi rejects bids for the network: “Tim needs...

Center-right shattered in Europe. Salvini’s strategy. Derby right

Marcel Fratzscher: Strengthening of the AfD does not...

Istat, industrial production collapses: down by 7.2% in...

The video of the intervention of the Italian...

Auto, Moody’s: risk of frozen margins, inflation and...

Novis, the new life insurance case. But the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy