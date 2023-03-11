Dhe people in Germany want working hours to be shorter than they have ever been since the survey began in 1985. Even if they had to forego salary for shorter working hours, they only wanted to work an average of 32.8 hours a week, reported the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper“, citing the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW).
The figures therefore refer to the youngest available year, 2020. Ten years earlier, the desired working time of Germans was 34.4 hours a week.
The figures come from the socio-economic panel, for which around 30,000 people are currently surveyed each year. According to “FAS”, men of all age groups want to work shorter and shorter hours, as do women up to the age of 59.
An exception are women over the age of 60: They want to work an average of 26.3 hours a week, which is close to a record high.
