DIY stores: Sales collapse by nine percent in spring 2023

Es has become a record again. The Hornbach DIY store chain reports the highest sales in the company’s history for the past 2022/2023 financial year at 6.3 billion euros. Just like a year before. And the year before that. And in the 20 years before that. And even further back.

But now it could be over with the impressive series. In any case, CEO Erich Harsch is preparing shareholders and industry observers for tough times. “You can’t lease success,” explains the manager meaningfully when presenting the annual balance sheet.

The reason for this warning is the poor start to the year, which is currently shaking up the entire DIY sector.