IT House reported on December 4 that the DJI Mini 3 UAV has passed the FCC certification before, and many sources have revealed that it may be released this month, and the renderings have also been exposed. According to the latest news, the drone has appeared in offline retail stores in the United States.The price is 860 US dollars (currently about 6046 yuan)。

According to the pictures released by Twitter netizens, the DJI mini 3 drone appeared in the Best Buy offline store in New Jersey, USA, with a price tag of $859.99 (currently about 6046 yuan),Judging from the box, it is the price of drone + remote control with screen. The DJI Mini 3 Pro + DJI RC remote control with screen previously launched by DJI is priced at 5,788 yuan, so the domestic price will be cheaper.

IT Home learned that according to previously exposed specifications, the DJI Mini 3 drone supports 4K HDR video, has a standard battery life of 38 minutes (longer), weighs 249 grams, and is equipped with a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor , with dual native ISO and chip-level HDR technology, from the perspective of parameters, the image configuration is consistent with Pro.

It was previously reported that,DJI Mini 3 drone will cut off front and rear obstacle avoidanceit is expected to be released before Double Twelve. From the picture, it can be seen that the forward obstacle avoidance sensor is indeed gone, and the opening is not a round shape of the Pro version. We can look forward to the domestic price.



