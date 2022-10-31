October 30,The DJI Air 2S drone has released new firmware and launched a new smooth flying suit, priced at 9,399 yuan, which is 1,000 yuan more expensive than the previous suit.

The only change in the new suit isReplaced the previous RC-N1 remote with an RC remote with a 5.5″ screenthe user does not need to occupy an additional mobile phone, and the clear image can be presented in direct sunlight.

In addition, other accessories in the set remain unchanged, including battery butler, shoulder bag, ND mirror set, 3 intelligent flight batteries and other practical accessories.

DJI Air 2S was released in April last year, equipped with a 1-inch image sensorhas an amazing 2.4um large pixel with photosensitive ability, and powerful 5.4K/30fps, 4K/60fps video shooting performance.

On the basis of the previous generation of lower, front and rear obstacle avoidance, the DJI Air 2S has added upper vision obstacle avoidance. At the same time built-in ADS-B receiver. When a manned aircraft appears in the nearby airspace, it can automatically prompt to avoid and protect flight safety.

In terms of image transmission, DJI Air 2S uses 4 dual-band antennas, adaptive 2.4G/5.8GHz, the farthest image transmission distance is 12 kilometers, the image transmission resolution can reach 1080P, and the battery life is 31 minutes.

It is worth mentioning that DJI will hold a new product launch conference at 21:00 on the evening of November 2, and is expected to release the Yu 3 Youth Edition drone. The price of a single drone is expected to be controlled within 10,000 yuan.

