The appointment of an extraordinary commissioner to speed up the necessary interventions to combat and prevent drought. This is foreseen by a shared amendment to the bis aid dl on which there is political agreement. The commissioner, in office until 31 December 2023, can make use of sub-commissioners appointed, without new or greater charges to the public finance, from among the Presidents of the Regions.

Among the functions of the commissioner there is also the possibility, in order to exercise his duties, to adopt ordinances, notwithstanding any provision of law other than criminal law. The proposal will be examined tomorrow by the committees in the Senate.

Cybersicurezza

The dl also strengthens cybersecurity after the increase in attacks on networks, systems and IT services of national public and private actors that occurred with the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine. An amendment by the speakers to the aid dl bis, which will be voted on tomorrow morning in the Senate Commission, provides for the obligation to notify all events to the detriment of subjects belonging to the already existing National Cyber ​​Security Perimeter, even if they do not directly concern assets specifically included in the same perimeter. The goal is to have a “timely and updated” picture of all the events taking place at the same time.

Transport, the demands of the League

Bring the deduction for public transport passes from 22% to 50% to cope with expensive fuel and encourage the use of public transport. This is the proposal contained in an amendment by the League to the Aid decree bis considered “super-priority” and on which the examination of the Budget and Finance Committees of the Senate will therefore focus tomorrow. The charges amount to 77.9 million euros for 2023, covered with the resources of the Fund for structural economic policy interventions. As far as is known, a specific investigation by the Mef was requested on the amendments that the groups considered priority.