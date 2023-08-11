Home » Dl Asset, if you pay off the loan early, you are entitled to full reimbursement of the costs
Dl Asset, if you pay off the loan early, you are entitled to full reimbursement of the costs

ROMA – The consumer who pays off a loan early will be able to get back all the costs incurred. This is foreseen by the “Asset” Decree, launched by the Council of Ministers on Monday, together with the Justice Decree: both were signed in the afternoon by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella. The provision of the Decree law on productive activities cancels the restrictions on total reimbursement introduced a few weeks ago with the Infractions Decree in July.

The rule according to which, “for consumer credit agreements – explains the report -, in the event of early repayment of the loan, the consumer has the right to reimbursement of all costs incurred in relation to the credit agreement (including interest and expenses, as clarified by the judgments of the Constitutional Court and the Court of Justice)”.

The retreat from the restriction contained in the Salva Infrazioni decree was anticipated in recent days by FdI which had announced the repeal through one of the next measures. Indeed, an approved amendment provided that this right would no longer apply to early terminations of consumer credit agreements signed before 25 July 2021 (date of entry into force of the law converting decree-law no. 73 of 2021, which introduced the standard).

The amendment had been strongly contested by consumer associations.

