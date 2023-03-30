Bills decree, the video of the press conference

Green light from the Council of Ministers to the bills decree which contains measures to support families and businesses against high energy costs and interventions in favor of the health sector for 4.9 billion euros. For gas, explains the Ministry of the Economy, the reduction of VAT to 5% and the zeroing of system charges is confirmed for the second quarter of 2023. The VAT rate reduced to 5% for district heating and for energy produced with methane gas has also been extended.

“In consideration of the reduction in wholesale natural gas prices” the contribution introduced in favor of consumers of up to 5,000 cubic meters is confirmed only for the month of April and will be reduced (equal to 35% of the value applied in the previous quarter ). The social bonus has also been extended until June 30ththe discount on electricity and gas bills for families with Isee up to 15 thousand euros as well as the 40% and 45% tax credit dedicated to businesses which in the first quarter of 2023 recorded an increase in the price of electricity and gas more than 30% compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Among the innovations of the decree, continues the Ministry, the new incentive for energy saving for all citizens, with no income limits, who, starting from 1 October to 31 December 2023, will have a contribution to offset heating costs which will be paid, at a fixed altitude and differentiated according to the climatic zones. For the 2022 tax year there is also a more favorable tax regime for agricultural entrepreneurs who produce and sell photovoltaic energy.

Procurement: approved code in CDM – The Council of Ministers has approved the procurement code. This is learned from sources in the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport.

CDM approves the ban on the production and sale of synthetic foods – The Council of Ministers has approved the bill for the ban on the production and placing on the market of synthetic food and feed. This is learned from government sources.

