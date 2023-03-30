Bills decree, the video of the press conference
Green light from the Council of Ministers to the bills decree which contains measures to support families and businesses against high energy costs and interventions in favor of the health sector for 4.9 billion euros. For gas, explains the Ministry of the Economy, the reduction of VAT to 5% and the zeroing of system charges is confirmed for the second quarter of 2023. The VAT rate reduced to 5% for district heating and for energy produced with methane gas has also been extended.
WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE PRESS CONFERENCE AFTER THE CDM
“In consideration of the reduction in wholesale natural gas prices” the contribution introduced in favor of consumers of up to 5,000 cubic meters is confirmed only for the month of April and will be reduced (equal to 35% of the value applied in the previous quarter ). The social bonus has also been extended until June 30ththe discount on electricity and gas bills for families with Isee up to 15 thousand euros as well as the 40% and 45% tax credit dedicated to businesses which in the first quarter of 2023 recorded an increase in the price of electricity and gas more than 30% compared to the first quarter of 2019.
Among the innovations of the decree, continues the Ministry, the new incentive for energy saving for all citizens, with no income limits, who, starting from 1 October to 31 December 2023, will have a contribution to offset heating costs which will be paid, at a fixed altitude and differentiated according to the climatic zones. For the 2022 tax year there is also a more favorable tax regime for agricultural entrepreneurs who produce and sell photovoltaic energy.
Procurement: approved code in CDM – The Council of Ministers has approved the procurement code. This is learned from sources in the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport.
CDM approves the ban on the production and sale of synthetic foods – The Council of Ministers has approved the bill for the ban on the production and placing on the market of synthetic food and feed. This is learned from government sources.
PREVIEW ON AFFARITALIANI.IT THE FULL TEXT OF THE BILLS DECREE
Summary
Chapter I Urgent measures to contain the effects of price increases in the electricity and natural gas sectors
ART. 1. (Strengthening of the electricity and gas social bonus)
ART. 2. (Reduction of VAT and general charges in the gas sector for the second quarter of the year 2023)
ART. 3. (Contribution in fixed amount in case of high gas prices)
ART. 4. (Extraordinary contribution, in the form of a tax credit, in favor of companies for the purchase of energy electricity and natural gas)
ART. 5. (Provisions on temporary solidarity contribution)
Chapter II Provisions on health
ART. 6. (State contribution for the shelf of exceeding the expenditure ceiling of medical devices)
ART. 7. (VAT on medical device payback) [In riformulazione]
ART. 8. (Provisions on procurement, re-internalisation of health services and pay equity for equal work performance, as well as the initiation of selective procedures including the valorisation of work already carried out)
ART. 9. (Increase in the hourly rate of additional services in emergency-urgency services)
ART. 10. (Measures for emergency services personnel)
ART. 11. (Measures for operators of the health professions referred to in article 1 of the law of 1 February 2006, n. 43)
ART. 12. (Amendments to article 1, paragraph 548-bis, law 30 December 2018, n. 145)
ART. 13. (Provisions concerning the temporary exercise of working activity in derogation from the recognition of professional health qualifications obtained abroad)
ART. 14. (Provisions on combating episodes of violence against healthcare personnel)
Chapter III Measures regarding tax compliance
ART. 15. (Facilitated membership and facilitated definition of the deeds of the assessment procedure)
ART. 16. (Regularization of omitted payments of installments due following acquiescence, assessment with acceptance, claim or mediation and judicial conciliation)
ART. 17. (Amendment of the terms of the regularization of formal violations and of the special repentance)
ART. 18. (Modification of the terms regarding the facilitated settlement of tax disputes, facilitated conciliation and facilitated waiver of tax proceedings pending before the Court of Cassation)
ART. 19. (Authentic interpretation of article 1, paragraphs 174, 176 and 179 of law no. 197 of 29 December 2022)
ART. 20. (Amendments to the provisions concerning tax disputes)
Chapter IV Final and financial provisions
ART. 21. (Financial provisions)
ART. 22. (Entry into force)
Attachments
Subscribe to the newsletter