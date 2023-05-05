Dl Cutro, Ferro (Internal): “The goal is to contain landings”

“We do not accept lessons from France”

Will the approval of the Cutro Decree decrease the number of landings of irregular immigrants?

“The objective of the decree is to contain the flow of irregular migrants through a series of measures aimed at combating illegal entries and the trafficking of human beings. Since the beginning of the year, more than 42,000 migrants have landed on our coasts, the situation has further worsened with the financial crisis in Tunisia on which President Meloni had raised the problem for months.With the decree the traffickers are prosecuted in a determined manner and the special protection regime which in fact represented an amnesty for thousands of illegal immigrants who have not been given the prospect of a real and dignified integration. Then an attempt is made to make the reception system more efficient, for example with the measures introduced to strengthen the reception system for minors. the declaration of a state of emergency also went in the direction, with the main objective of decongesting Sicily and Calabria, regions where the situation of the hotspots is at the limit. The government has affirmed the principle that people enter Italy legally, with controlled management of migratory flows for those who have the possibility of a job and with safe humanitarian corridors for those entitled to international protection. Only in this way is it possible to guarantee a dignified welcome and true integration, solidarity cannot stop at the moment of disembarkation”.

Could there be new interventions after the Decretro Cutro?

“The migratory pressure cannot be solved only at the national level, but first of all by understanding that the Italian coasts represent the southern border of Europe. Then by intervening upstream, i.e. on the reasons that drive tens of thousands of people to cross the sea in the hope of a better life. The government is well aware of the need to cooperate with the countries of origin to limit departures and guarantee that right that no one seems to want to take into account, which is the right not to emigrate and to have a future in one’s own land, as Pope Francis also remarked”.

