Dl Cutro, Meloni’s anger against Salvini: “He wants to plant his flags”

Dl Cutro, Salvini does not back down and Meloni blurts out: “Method that wears out”

Melons e Salvini they keep on argue on the Mr. Cutrothe premier does not like the Protagonism of the League and points it out clearly to his followers. On the other hand the leader of the Carroccio continues his battle to restore all security decrees abolished by the government Conte-2. A tug of war that will continue today in the Chamber, when the provision on the migrants. “We cannot go on planting flagsThis method wears us out“. When Giorgia Melons – we read in Repubblica – is informed that the League will re-present all the members in the Senate Hall amendments to dl Cutro, the Prime Minister – various sources report – loses patience. It is not because of the content of the rules, which Fratelli d’Italia shares, although aware of the risk of offending the sensitivity of the Quirinal. It is, indeed, a problem of method. Forcing after forcing, Salvini is putting the puzzle of security decrees back together. And he is doing it by imposing the same changes already presented on Fratelli d’Italia and Forza Italia commissionthose that until the day before Palazzo Chigi he had begged to withdraw.

“I have the responsibility to govern – this is the meaning of the reasoning of the premier and the Republic reports it – while it is easy raise continuously the bar without having to assume this burden”. The Cutro decree is the mirror and substance of this chase race with Salvini. In the evening, the version useful to contain the damage of the clash refers to an alleged agreement in centre-right. Analyzing reality, it tells a different pattern. There Lega retables all its amendments, including the one on the abolition of special protection. The majority deposits another, maxi, which summarizes most of it. All the majority forces sign the amendment proposals of the partners. FdI and FI do it so as not to give the Carroccio away slogan against i migrants.

