Dl Lavoro, the temporary workers will be more susceptible to blackmail. Spain does the opposite and flies

Dl Lavoro, the example of Spain which has reduced precariousness

The government Melons pulls straight and right on the day of Workers Day will launch the new decree which will establish the new rules for who assume and for whom look for a job. In the draft of the decree, – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – the intention is once again to broaden the appeal to the term contracts, with the applause of labor lawyers close to employers’ associations. In particular, the choice of cases in which fixed-term contracts are allowed is entrusted to collective agreements 24 months, with a forecast already inserted by the Draghi government; but above all, in the absence of the prediction by collective agreements – and therefore until this provision exists, as for collective agreements that have expired for years – admits the termination of employment contracts “for technical reasonsorganizational or production identified by the parties, and in any case by 31 December 2024″. Here it seems that “the parties” are those of the individual contract: therefore, fixed-term contracts could be stipulated for identified needs only by the employerit being difficult for those about to be hired to be able and willing to discuss the actual presence of these with the employer needs.

The Spain– continues the fact – which boasts the primacy of term reportstook the opposite path with rdl 32/2021, rightly observing that a high level of precariousness exerts further downward pressure on the levels wagesand that the increase in precariousness in the phases of expansion economy and destruction of jobs in recessions prevent the stability necessary to improve productivity in companies. The result was immediate reduction from the work rate at the endfrom 20.9% in 2021 to 17.7% of 2022. However, it should be noted that this attempt to resort to fixed-term contracts will collide with the fact that – whatever the parties to the individual contract of work – the technical, organizational and production requirements would be contestable before the labor judge to verify if there is a real temporariness of the same and, in the absence of this, have the relationship a indefinite time.

