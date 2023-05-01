Dl Lavoro, towards the government-union meeting. Landini: “Crazy to eliminate Rdc”

Dl Lavoro: government-union meeting tomorrow, the issues on the table

Expectations are rising for the meeting between the government and the unions on the Labor Decree which will see the light on May 1, Labor Day. The general secretaries of Cgil, Cisl, Uil and Ugl (Maurizio Landini, Luigi Sbarra, Pierpaolo Bombardieri and Paolo Capone) have been summoned by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, for tomorrow at 7 pm in the green room of Palazzo Chigi. At the center of the discussion “the measures relating to the tax wedge, to the inclusion income and to the job placement measures which will go to the Council of Ministers the following day, 1 May”, reads the official summons. The system of the provision should be based on a decree made up of over forty articles with the goal of rewriting the rules of the world of work.

Among the most anticipated measures, the increase in the payroll of workers with medium-low incomes (through the cut of one point of the tax wedge up to 35 thousand euros) thanks to the 3.4 billion cut by the Def, in addition to the farewell to the basic income which will be replaced with three new tools: Pal, the Employment Accompaniment Service which will enter into force on a transitional basis from August; Gil, the Inclusion Guarantee for those who are not employable and Gal, the Employment Activation Guarantee which will concern those who are able to work. Furthermore, an attempt will be made to intervene on fixed-term contracts, on subsidized hiring of the under 30s and on early retirement. As also anticipated by the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, the executive is also at work to finance for 2023 an increase in the non-taxable limit of fringe benefits for employees with children. Finally, the decree should also contain measures for occupational safety to strengthen insurance in schools and support for the families of young people who died in alternating school-work courses.

“I think it would be useful if the government didn’t think about Labor only on May 1, but every day, since it hasn’t done so so far. The measures taken in recent months for us go in the wrong direction”, the CGIL secretary said Maurizio Landini during the press conference to present the San Giovanni concert. “There are three issues – he added -: in Italy there are wages among the lowest in Europe, the tax authorities with employee work that pays more than real estate income, the flight of young people because here there are no conditions acceptable. I still have to find him, rightly so, a young man who tells me that in his future he wants to be a precarious worker. I don’t think that poverty can be resolved by reducing or canceling the basic income. The method that the government has put in place it’s not acceptable”, concluded Landini.

Subscribe to the newsletter

