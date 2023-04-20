Dl migrants, green light from the Senate. Meloni stops the blitz of the League

Dl migrants: green light from the Senate, now it goes to the Chamber

Green light from the Senate to the decree with the measures on the legal entry flows of foreign workers and the prevention and fight against irregular immigration. There were 92 votes in favour, 64 against, no abstentions. The measure, approved by the Council of Ministers meeting in Cutro in the days following the dramatic sinking of a boat carrying migrants, is now being passed to the Chamber where it will have to be converted into law by 9 May.

The Assembly of Palazzo Madama has approved various amendments, including some of the Executive. Among others, a majority amendment was approved, not without some tension within it, with a squeeze on special protection. After a reformulation requested by the presenters in the Chamber, international obligations have been maintained.

Reintroduced, also with the intervention of Palazzo Chigi, the reference to respect for international treaties

Tension in majority on the Cutro decree. At the end of a hectic day, the amendment on the tightening of special protection for refugees – which had first been reformulated and then shelved – was approved in the Senate after a new modification of the text. Reintroduced, also with the intervention of Palazzo Chigi, the reference to compliance with the international treaties to which Italy is obliged that the League had eliminated. The risks of unconstitutionality that would have led the President of the Republic not to sign the measure have been avoided.

According to reports, the League has upped the ante by asking, and obtaining, to eliminate in the amendment on special protection any reference to the international treaties that oversee this measure. A fact that has raised the tension, never dormant, with the party of Giorgia Meloni, Brothers of Italy. The government has been alarmed after the discussions in recent days at the office level between Palazzo Chigi and the Quirinale also on the need not to eliminate the references to the international treaties that our country has signed on the subject to avoid the risk of unconstitutionality of the new measures that they would lead the head of state – it is always explained in parliamentary circles – not to sign the new provision.

Subscribe to the newsletter

