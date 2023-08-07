Dl Omnibus, 20% more taxis in cities and six years in prison for arsonists

Dl Omnibus, here’s what changes for the licenses of taxi drivers. The new rules

Il government faces the last major surgery before breaking ranks for the summer holidays. It is announced fiery – and not for temperatures – the last one Cabinet: on the table the draft of the Assets and investments decree, decree Omnibus Of 34 articles which touches on various themes, from the knot of taxi to the interventions against the dear-flights and to the standards anti arsonists. The decree – we read in the Corriere della Sera – aims at increase licenses up to 20%. for regional capitals, metropolitan cities and municipalities with international airports through a international competition which requires the use of non-polluting vehicles.

Municipalities will be able to release, on an experimental basis, free of charge or against payment, licenses of taxis additional temporary contracts with a duration not exceeding twelve months, extendable up to a maximum period of 24 months in favor of subjects already holders of licences. Furthermore – continues Il Corriere – the government measures against the summer inflation of air tickets. Companies will no longer be able to use the algorithm traditional for the determination of tariffs during peak traffic periods.

Read also: Storm over Fassino and the €4,700 net coupon: “I put my face into it…”

Read also: Piantedosi: “Dossieraggio? Now stricter controls and rotations at the top”

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

