Dl Omnibus, the government taxes the extra profits of the banks. 40% withdrawal

Urso, Salvini and Lollobrigida. Photo Lapresse

Dl Omnibus, Salvini on cutting extra profits: “We’re talking about billions, not millions”

The government Melons in the Council of Ministers approves the Dl Omnibus, the maxi-amendment which contains several things, from 20% more taxi licenses at the close on expensive-flights but surprisingly an unannounced rule appears. Also included in the measure tax on bank profitsan operation that will lead to state coffers about 2 billion. “The rate hike by the ECB – said the minister Salvini – has led to an increase in the cost of money for households and businesses. There hasn’t been an equally diligent, fast and important increase for consumers. So in this gap you will come to count a 40% withdrawal from the multibillion-dollar extra profits of the banks. We will not go into the merits of the figures, but just look at the banks’ profits for the first half of 2023 to understand that we are not talking about a handful of millions, but it can be assumed of a few billion“.

The tax on bank extra profits will apply to the 2022 and 2023 budgets. The 40% Withdrawal will be triggered if the interest margin recorded in 2022 “exceeds the value for the 2021 financial year by at least 3%”. rises to 6% comparing 2023 with 2022.

