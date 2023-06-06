Dl Pa, the government puts trust. The Corte dei Conte rises up (again)

Pnrr, Conte: the government does not want checks and accumulates delays

The government has raised the question of trust in the House in the Chamber on the approval of the PA decree without modifications compared to the text that came out of the examination of the commissions.

The request was formalized in the Chamber by the Minister for Public Administration Paul Zangrillo. The vote on the trust that the Government has placed in the PA dl in the Chamber will begin tomorrow at 2 pm. This was established by the conference of group leaders of Montecitorio. The explanations of vote will begin at 12.30.

Among the innovations introduced, the extension of the so-called ‘tax shield’ for one year to 30 June 2024 and the exclusion of the concurrent control of the Court of Auditors on Pnrr and Pnc.

Fitto meets Metsola, ‘profitable comparison’

Positive meeting today in Brussels between the Minister for European Affairs, Cohesion Policies, the South and the Pnrr Raffaele Fitto and the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola. “We had a fruitful exchange of views on the main topical dossiers on the European agenda” explained the Minister, “and reaffirmed our common will to collaborate in the interest of the institutions we represent” he concluded.

EU, “good exchange today between the Commission and Lease on Pnrr”

“This morning there was a good exchange of views between an Italian delegation led by Minister Fitto and senior Commission officials on the Italian Pnrr and the progress made on the third and fourth payment requests. It was also discussed how proceed on the RePowerEU chapter. Both sides stressed the need to continue the ongoing work as a matter of urgency”. The spokeswoman for the EU Commission in charge of economic affairs, Veerle Nuyts, wrote in a tweet.

Court of Auditors reiterates its opposition to PA amendments – The Association of Magistrates of the Court of Auditors “reiterates its clear opposition to the two provisions which remove the projects of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan from the concurrent control of the Court of Auditors and extend the exclusion of administrative liability for grossly negligent conduct, held by both public and private entities, effectively reducing the protection of public finance”. This can be read in a note released by the accounting magistrates after the extraordinary assembly convened by the association in view of the approval of the amendments inserted by the government in the dl Pa

Pnrr, Conte: the government does not want checks and accumulates delays – “This government, knowingly, does not want checks and accumulates delays on the Pnrr”. Thus the leader of the M5S, Giuseppe Conte, on the sidelines of the presentation of the book ‘Inequalities and Conflict, a year later. Dialogue with Fulvio Lorefice’, by Fabrizio Barca, in the Soldini room of the Filt-Cgil in Rome. “We have a government that is late in implementing the Pnrr, even if it says the opposite, we have an installment that we had to collect from Brussels a few months ago and we have not collected it and they are thinking of solving the problem by eliminating the concomitant control of the Court of Auditors , which is not designed to delay but to supervise”, adds Conte, according to which instead the control of the Court “is a necessary reconciliation with respect to a rule, which I also introduced with Conte 2, which concerns the lightening of the liability of public officials: a rule to encourage them to sign which, however, must be reconciled with concomitant control, otherwise the system becomes unbalanced”

