DMV Authorities Demand Cruise to Reduce Fleet by Half in San Francisco after a String of Incidents

DMV authorities have requested that autonomous vehicle company Cruise reduce its fleet in San Francisco by half following a series of incidents involving their vehicles. The approval for Cruise and Waymo to begin commercial operations at full capacity in California has faced significant challenges, especially after recent accidents involving Cruise cars. These incidents have brought safety concerns surrounding robotaxis to the forefront of scrutiny. The California Department of Motor Vehicles has responded to the situation by asking Cruise to downsize its fleet while a thorough investigation takes place. On the other hand, Waymo has expressed support for the CPUC’s decision and has pledged to work constructively with San Francisco authorities. The city officials are urging the CPUC to reconsider expanding permits for both companies, emphasizing the potential negative repercussions on the city. Meanwhile, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency has reported nearly 600 incidents involving autonomous vehicles since June 2022. The community eagerly awaits the resolution of the ongoing investigations and regulatory moves. As the development of autonomous vehicles progresses, San Francisco is navigating the delicate balance between technological innovation and public safety. This new era of transportation is being closely observed by the world.

