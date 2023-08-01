Do employees have to go to the front against Ukraine?

Obedience or expropriation: do Nestlé employees have to go to the front in the Ukraine war?

According to a report, the Vaudois food giant has to make a decision in Russia: either it lets its staff go to war against Ukraine, or it loses its business.

Nestle’s Kitkat chocolate factory in Perm, Russia.

Image: Wikimedia / Aargauer Zeitung

Last week it hit Carlsberg and Danone: The Russian offshoots of the Danish beer manufacturer and the French food multinational Danone were placed under state control by Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was after the two companies were in the process of selling their local subsidiaries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

